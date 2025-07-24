5 long-term trade targets for Angels to consider buying at deadline

With the Angels likely turning their focus towards the years to come after a sweep at the hands of the New York Mets, much of the talks are going to be about selling their best trade assets (which are only gaining value). However, Perry Minasian and Co. should also be looking at which players to buy that can help the Halos win some games not just in 2025, but in the years to come.

OF - Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Generally considered the best non-rental on the trade market(hello Eugenio Suarez), Duran is coming off an MVP-caliber 2024 season. He has been solid this season but has definitely returned to Earth. With Boston outfield of the future showcasing their talent this season, Duran is expendable.

While the price is likely sky-high for Duran, the Angels are a good fit to trade with Boston. They can offer players to help the Red Sox now in Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, and Tyler Anderson while including prospects as well to replenish the Boston farm system.

Duran is under team control through 2028, making him an incredibly attractive option for the Angels as they gear up to really contend in the years to come.

2B - Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

The ultimate buy-low candidate, Ozzie Albies has made his contract - once deemed the biggest underpay in the entire league - a fair salary, if not an overpay. With Christian Moore slated to play second base for (hopefully) the next decade opposite Zach Neto, the fit is odd with Albies in Anaheim. Nonetheless, the talent and buy-low scenario make this a bet worth making for Minasian to get Albies in Anaheim through 2027.

SP - Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays

A rock solid starter throughout his career, it’d be tough to convince the Rays to part with Taj Bradley, especially as he reaches his final form as a big league pitcher. Nevertheless, the Rays love to trade their best starters at the peak of their value (see Treinen, Blake), so the Angels have a template for how to approach this deal. It’d require the Rays to believe in either Caden Dana or George Klassen, but swapping one of their top pitching prospects for a known-commodity in Bradley could be a strong move.

3B - Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

The case can be made the Angels should stay completely away from Ryan McMahon - a name they’ve been connected to. However, with how bad Yoan Moncada has been at third base this season, trading for an offensively reliable and defensively superb third baseman might be a smart move. With how much power this lineup already has, sacrificing a little offense for a Gold Glove-contender at third base could be a move worth making to ensure steadiness at what has been a black hole of a position for the Angels. McMahon would be under control through 2027 meaning they’d be able to buy time for a more long-term replacement to fill in.

OF - Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

Once one of the brightest young stars in the league, Luis Robert Jr. has settled into being a good-not-great offensive center fielder. While some of that may have to do with rotting away on the White Sox, his defense is still among the best at the center field position in the league. With Jo Adell proving to be a top offensive outfielder, moving him to a corner spot with Robert Jr. (who has been hot in July) alongside him in center would create a dynamic duo alongside Mike Trout in the Angels’ outfield for years to come.

While these names may wind up being too rich for the Angels, the pathway to contending in 2026 and the years to come would greatly be improved with any of these players suiting up at The Big A on a regular basis.