The 2025 Los Angeles Angels did not provide as many highlights as fans would have wanted, but several members of the roster did have impactful seasons. Unfortunately for everybody in the Angels community, there will not be any semblance of the 2025 Angels team in the history books after the Louisville Slugger American League Silver Slugger finalists were announced.

A couple of Angels players snubbed of Silver Slugger nominations

The Silver Slugger awards are voted on by MLB managers and a panel of three selected coaches from each team. That group did not want to recognize the monster seasons of either Taylor Ward or Jo Adell, who did a phenomenal job of...slugging the ball! Adell totaled 37 home runs and Ward 36, which were both top-ten marks in baseball. Adell, in particular, posted a fantastic .485 SLG that ranked 23rd in all of MLB and 15th in the AL. While the accomplishments of the 2025 Angels should never be lauded in any way, Adell and Ward definitely were snubbed of being finalists.

Cody Bellinger, Byron Buxton, Riley Greene, Aaron Judge, Julio Rodriguez and George Springer received nominations of the American League outfielders. You have to figure that the three winners will be Judge, Springer and Buxton, but neither Adell nor Ward being a finalist over Bellinger or Rodriguez in particular certainly stings (Greene is fine, he was better than the two Halos for sure). Adell had the best SLG out of Bellinger, Rodriguez and Ward and the most home runs! Adell also only had three fewer extra base hits than Bellinger, but for some reason the coaches and managers felt the need to have two representative from the Yankees!

The Angels were never going to have anybody win the award, but at least a nomination would have made fans feel better. The offseason has not exactly been phenomenal for the organization so far. On what should have been a glorious day for Kurt Suzuki and Perry Minasian, the big news that came from Suzuki's opening press conference was that he's on a one-year contract and the Angels are hiring a new HVAC technician to fix their broken AC. Adell being recognized as a Silver Slugger nomination would have been a great way to refocus that the point of the Angels existing is to play baseball, rather than to provide fodder for fans to laugh at.

