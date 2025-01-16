Angels 2025 International Free Agency Tracker: Updates, signings, bonus details

A crop of future top Angels prospects just landed, as the 2025 class of international prospects are officially signed. The Angels have long-needed to invest more time, money, and overall effort into bringing in international prospects, and it appears that the club is making in-roads on doing exactly that.

The Angels had a total of $6,261,600 to spend on their class, which was in the 3rd tier of MLB teams' international bonus pool allotments (they had the same amount as 11 other teams). The bonus pool system is an intricate one, but a team's pool can be increased via trade or decreased via penalty.

Unlike IFA players like Rōki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani who are operating like true major league free agents, the teenagers who signed have long held verbal agreements with their clubs. They will all report to their organization's Dominican Summer League facilities, and sleep, eat, train there for the foreseeable future (usually until they are promoted to the ACL or FCL). The DSL is comprised of 50 teams, with a large number of orgs keeping multiple teams. The Angels keep only one team, but that team has encountered a lot of recent success in terms of competing for DSL championships and dominating regular seasons.

Nelson Rada, Joswa Lugo, Denzer Guzman, Dario Laverde, Felix Morrobel, Juan Flores, Capri Ortiz, Walbert Ureña, Adrian Placencia, Randy De Jesus, Joel Hurtado, Hayden Alvarez, Anthony Scull, Dioris De La Rosa, and Ubaldo Soto are all top 30 Angels prospects who were signed in IFA. José Soriano, José Suarez, and Kelvin Caceres are all Angels IFA signings that are currently on the 40-man roster (Luis Rengifo, José Quijada, and Gustavo Campero were signed by other teams before making their way to the Halos).

International free agents the Angels signed

Gabriel Davalillo is the name to know here. The Venezuela-native was the top ranked catcher in this year's class, and has bounced around in his class' rankings from no. 14 by Baseball America, to no. 17 by MLB.com, to 23rd by MLB.com's Francys Romero. Here's more on the young catcher:

"Gabriel is a catcher with the tools to excel at the highest level. He has competed in numerous tournaments, including the U-18 World Cup in 2023 with Venezuela's national team. His standout tools are his hitting and power, projecting a profile at the plate similar to that of Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez. He needs to continue working on his athleticism to remain a catcher in the future. Several scouts project him as a hitter capable of contributing in the middle of an MLB lineup." Francys Romero

The #Angels have signed 18 international free agents, including 10 prospects from the Dominican Republic, seven from Venezuela and one from Cuba. pic.twitter.com/0VDU130RkR — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) January 15, 2025

The class is obviously incredibly raw, and their development will take a lot of time. Projecting their future value is incredibly hard, given that they are not physically, emotionally, mentally, linguistically, or culturally developed. They will all take their lumps. Have their highs, have their lows. Some will get much taller, others will put on a lot more muscle mass, and others might stall out. The international pipeline the Angels have created can do a lot in terms of developing these kids into future big league players, but so much is out of the team's control. All we know is that we are rooting for them and hopefully they can achieve their goals while donning Angels colors.

