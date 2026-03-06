Angels backup plan behind Mike Trout is becoming painfully obvious

The Los Angeles Angels seem like they are going to roll with Mike Trout in center field this season. While that is a somewhat questionable decision at this point in Trout's career, it is now more important than ever to find an adequate backup in center field and the Angels seem to have one in Bryce Teodosio.

The speedy outfielder has shown promise in the past. Even Angels legendary outfielderTorii Hunter has talked about his potential upside. Up until this point, the offensive numbers have not been there, but his numbers in spring training suggest that could change.

Bryce Teodosio's bat is getting hot down at Angels spring training

So far in Cactus League play, Teodosio has four hits in 14 at-bats and he has already stolen three bases. Compare that to Jose Siri, his most direct competition to be the backup center fielder, who has just two hits in 18 at-bats and it seems like Teodosio is the obvious choice to back up Trout.

Teodosio also graded out much better defensively in center field than Siri did last year so he really has a leg up in multiple respects even if Siri does bring more experience to the table.

If the Angels are indeed going to let Trout play the majority of innings in center field, then they need to be okay with the fact that he is going to miss some time due to injury. At the age of 34 and coming off injury-plagued seasons, it is very questionable whether his body can handle the wear and tear of a full season out there.

It may not even be a bad strategy if the Angels treat Trout like a veteran catcher and maybe don't even let him start three straight games in center field. Maybe he can start to games and then serve as the DH in the third while Teodosio handles center field duties. That would keep Trout off his feet and would give Teodosio a chance to prove himself which is important as the Angels try to figure out which of their young players they can build around.

Teodosio slashed an unremarkable .203/.249/.304 in 50 games last season. If he is going to be a guy who remains at the big league level, he doesn't have to be elite by any stretch. If he can just be league average, even slightly below average, that would make him a valuable player when factoring in his speed and defense.

We'll have to see how the rest of spring training plays out, but thus far Teodosio seems to be the superior option over Siri to back up Trout.