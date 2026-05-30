Angels continue fumbling Christian Moore's development with latest move

Christian Moore has been one of the Los Angeles Angels' hottest minor-league hitters this season. Heading into the weekend, Moore was hitting .294/.452/.500 with a 141 wRC+. Those numbers seem to indicate that he's making a push for a Major League promotion, but the Angels may have something else in mind based on their bizarre decision to deploy him as an outfielder.

When the Salt Lake Bees released their starting lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Moore's name was atop the batting order, but he was listed as the team's left fielder. After spending his entire professional career on the infield dirt, Thursday's game was the first time all season Moore had set up shop on the outfield grass.

The Halos have handled Moore's ascension through the minor leagues somewhat poorly, and shuttling him from his home on the infield is just the latest example of foolishness on the part of Perry Minasian and the Angels' front office.

The Angels continue to send mix signals to Christian Moore

Some young players can handle aggressive promotions through the minor leagues, but most organizations lean on a tried-and-true plan to get the most out of their prospects; one that relies on patience and development. The Angels are not one of those organizations. The Halos have a bad habit of recklessly promoting their top prospects, and Moore was no exception.

Following a successful career at the University of Tennessee, Moore was selected in Round 1 of the 2024 MLB Draft and made his big-league debut after playing just 20 games at the Triple-A level last season. He suffered an injury just three weeks into his Major League career, and then struggled upon his return. Moore was optioned back to Triple-A in September.

Moore was left off the Angels' Opening Day roster in favor of players like Jeimer Candelario and Yoán Moncada. Even now, in what's sure to amount to another lost season in Anaheim, the Angels are running out the likes of Nick Madrigal, Adam Frazier, and Donovan Walton.

The Angels already pulled the trigger on Moore's lightning-fast promotion, and they might as well see if he can sink or swim. But asking him to learn a new position — when he could easily replace a number of infielders on the active roster — is indicative of just how far away the Angels are from being a competitive organization.