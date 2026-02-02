Angels could exploit Reds crowded roster and trade for this low-risk outfield gamble

The Los Angeles Angels could use some more depth in the outfield. They have several options, but no one who could be considered a true center fielder at this stage in their career. That could lead them to Reds outfielder Will Benson who may find himself without playing time for the foreseeable future.

The Reds have a crowded roster and may be looking to move some pieces ahead of spring training. Benson is a guy who could be thrown into LA's outfield mix as the team tries to figure out what defensive configurations they want to employ in 2026.

Angels can boost their outfield depth by trading for Will Benson

After the Halos traded away Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles they tried to add some outfield depth by swinging a trade for Josh Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays. Now LA has an abundance of guys who can be serviceable as corner outfielders, but it is far less clear at this point who will play center. Lowe is a potential candidate as are Mike Trout and Jo Adell, but none of them are ideal options.

That's why a trade with the Red could very well be in order.

Benson can play all three outfield positions although he has primarily been used as a corner outfielder. Last season he slashed .226/.273/.435 with 12 home runs and 41 runs driven in across 90 games. He is not a massive offensive threat nor is he a true center fielder, but the Angels could get him for relatively cheap and having him would at least give manager Kurt Suzuki another option to try out in center field.

Benson swiped 35 bags combined in 2023 and 2024 so he has the requisite speed to play the position. He may just need to refine his first step and the finer nuances of the position to be trusted out there on a regular basis. The Reds likely wouldn't as for much in return. Maybe just a relief arm for added depth in the bullpen would be enough to land him.

There are free agents out there who would move the needle like Mike Tauchman who has played center field in the past even though he is probably better suited for a corner spot at this stage in his career. In short, there are a lot of imperfect options right now and Benson is by no means a surefire solution, but he at least gives the Halos another guy to give a shot out in center.