Angels’ fallback plan after Anthony Rendon lifeline just hit an expected wall

Once the Los Angeles Angels received clarity on Anthony Rendon's status for the 2026 season, it seemed like that opened a pathway for them to complete a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have long been shopping veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado, and given the opening at third base, the Angels were a natural suitor.

There was even the twist that ESPN's Buster Olney added, suggesting there could be a scenario where the Cardinals release Arenado. It would create an ideal scenario for Los Angeles, which then would be able to add the veteran without sacrificing prospects and can pay him the league minimum.

There's one issue: If Arenado has his wish, he won't be playing for the Angels next season. During his latest live stream for Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman threw cold water on the idea that the Angels will be pursuing Arenado before the end of the offseason. Beyond the fact that Arenado doesn't want to play for the Angels, the MLB insider is that Los Angeles doesn't want to pay the asking price of the Cardinals.

Angels may need a new backup plan after Nolan Arenado twist

Assuming the Cardinals are exhausting all efforts to trade Arenado before releasing him, it's important to point out that he holds a no-trade clause. Considering the primary reason for St. Louis looking to move the eight-time All-Star is to allow him to play for a contender, it makes sense why the soon-to-be 35-year-old has no interest in the Angels.

It's also easy to understand why the Angels are not overly motivated to complete a trade with the Cardinals. Beyond being a move that just checks the box of them adding a third baseman, it does very little to make Los Angeles better moving forward. He isn't the same player that was once a perennial MVP candidate, and this shouldn't be a year where the Angels offer a lifeline to diminishing talents.

Instead of Arenado, one option for the Angels could be Eugenio Suárez. Suárez has become an afterthought on the free-agent market, and given his age, likely can be had on a short-term deal. It would be an affordable way to boost the team's offense, and if nothing else, could be a trade chip for the Angels at the deadline next season.