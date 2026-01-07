Nolan Arenado market twist could favor the Angels big time

The Los Angeles Angels need a third baseman, and after whiffing on Kazuma Okamoto, it feels inevitable that Nolan Arenado will be among the moves that close out LA's offseason.

The Angels are one of the few teams that can offer a starting spot to Arenado — increasing the likelihood of him waiving his no-trade clause — and St. Louis may be willing to kick in some money to cover the remaining $42M owed to the aging infielder.

What complicates matters for the Cardinals, however, is that there's been a noticeable decline in the eight-time All-Star's offensive production. While he's still an above-average fielder at the hot corner, the rest of the pack has caught up to him.

Angels Rumors: LA's path to landing Nolan Arenado might not cost them much at all

That's a big reason why the Cardinals haven't had much success in finding a trade partner this offseason. Teams would rather gamble on a low-cost free agent rather than take on a veteran's bloated contract and risk that he can't turn back the clock.

Fortunately, that may not be the scenario that sees the Angels land Arenado.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Buster Olney offered an update on the offseason, and the Cardinals' efforts to move Arenado were mentioned. Citing the few teams who actually need corner infield help, along with the fact that he's a 34-year-old diminishing talent while St. Louis is rebuilding, Olney floated the idea that St. Louis may just decide to release him.

This would be the best possible outcome for the Angels. It means that the Cardinals would be on the hook for the remaining money owed to Arenado as part of his original eight-year contract worth $260 milloin, but the Angels would then be able to bring him to LA for the veteran's minimum.

Arenado shouldn't be the Angels' first option to address their need at third base, but for the minimum, they could do far worse. Not to mention, it would leave Los Angeles plenty of room to add a frontline starting pitcher if one of Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, or Zac Gallen slips through the cracks.

Not to mention, unlike what happened with Anthony Rendon, the Angels could easily move on from Arenado in that scenario if it doesn't work out.