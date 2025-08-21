The best two-way player in the history of the sport earned his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers by hitting countless home runs while also dominating opposing hitters on the mound. Unfortunately for baseball fans, Shohei Ohtani could not pitch in 2024 for his new team, so they had to settle for a one-way season in which he clubbed 54 homers, swiped 59 bags and won both National League MVP and a World Series.

When Ohtani started to ramp up his throwing program to build back arm strength following surgery to his UCL, Dodgers fans were pinching themselves with excitement -- especially given that he stopped stealing bags so he could pitch without risking an injury this year. He has made 10 starts, but there is still a lot of work Ohtani has to do to get back to his near-Cy Young caliber form. It's been a rocky season for the Dodgers and Ohtani as a pitcher, so Angels fans were giddy after the former Halo got destroyed by the Colorado Rockies in his latest start.

Angels fans can't help but gloat after Shohei Ohtani got lit up by the lowly Rockies

better as an angel pic.twitter.com/SxOYMZS7J3 — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) August 21, 2025

Ohtani has a 18:0 K:BB in his last three starts, one against his former team, but he is showing signs of humanity. Ohtani allowed four earned runs against the Angels, and followed that up by serving up nine hits (a career high) and five earned against the worst team in baseball. The Rockies knocked Ohtani around in his four innings pitched, even hitting him in the leg with a line drive up the middle. Post that on social, MLB!

In theory, Ohtani pitching again should pretty much guarantee the Dodgers back-to-back championships. The potential is unlimited when you have a rotation of Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Clayton Kershaw, Emmet Sheehan etc. Baseball games are not won on paper, though. Ohtani needs to anchor this rotation and getting lit up by Colorado is a terrible sign for the super-team.

For the year, Ohtani has a 35:5 K:BB which has allowed him to post an incredible 2.11 FIP in 27.1 innings pitched. Ohtani will undoubtedly win back-to-back MVPs despite his now-bloated ERA (4.61) and lack of stolen bases...but Angels fans might take solace in that his best years as a pitcher might have come in Anaheim.

