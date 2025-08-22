While the Angels’ trade deadline has worked out in terms of the players they acquired, it is clear that Perry Minasian and the front office did not nearly do enough to give this team a fighting chance at the postseason. Nevertheless, Halo fans can still laugh at the disaster trades that their rivals made around the deadline.

Angels fans laughing at these AL West trade deadline disasters

The biggest one here is the Seattle Mariners trading for Eugenio Suárez. Suárez was arguably the best hitter in baseball during the first half of the season, one of the few Diamondbacks who was playing well enough for teams to consider bidding on them at the deadline. Clearly the Mariners did, and Suárez has provided next to nothing for them. He is hitting just .181 and has hit only two home runs since joining the team. While this would have been a lot more enjoyable for Halo fans if the Angels were able to pass the Mariners in the standings, it is still nice to see a rival flop like this.

The Astros attempted to make the AL West squarely their's again at the deadline, acquiring Carlos Correa and Ramon Urias who have largely been solid since the deadline. Jesus Sanchez, who they traded a large haul of prospects for at the deadline, has been awful for the Astros since the deadline though. Hitting just .164 and striking out nearly four times as often as he has walked, Sanchez has largely been an automatic out since landing in Houston. He is just a bench player, but considering the assets they gave up for him he has been a let down. And when the postseason comes, they’ll think twice before sending Sanchez to the plate.

At the trade deadline, the Texas Rangers were the closest team to the Angels in the AL Wild Card race. They acquired three players, headlined by Merrill Kelly (who was likely a target of the Halos), who was sporting a 3.22 ERA at the time of the deal. In his three starts for the Rangers, Kelly has allowed eight runs in 16 innings, with the Rangers losing two of those three match ups. The other two players acquired - relievers Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe - have been disastrous. In the 15 appearances between the two, they have combined to allow 12 runs. Both were dominant before the deadline, but the Rangers’ hopes of transforming their bullpen into an elite unit has failed rather quickly.

So while the Angels certainly weren’t winners this season, at least the fans can have fun at the expense of their rivals and the failures of the newest AL West players.

