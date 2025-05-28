It was fun while it lasted.

The Angels' eight-game winning streak gave fans their most inflated ego they have felt in years. It featured Taylor Ward doing his best Tim Salmon impression, which won him American League Player of the Week honors. Nolan Schanuel quite possibly played the best stretch of baseball of his professional career. Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe just kept swinging it like they did last season, earlier this season and like they are continuing to do. Pitchers like Yusei Kikuchi, Jack Kochanowicz, Kenley Jansen and Ryan Zeferjahn all held it down on the run prevention side.

The Angels' eighth and final win of their streak came during their series opener against the Marlins. The following game featured José Soriano's shortest start since April 22nd (4.2 innings), and Angels legend turned Marlins reliever Janson Junk tossing five innings and only allowing one run. It was a shame that the streak ended, but the Halos could have won their third straight series the following day.

However, Edward Cabrera and three of Miami's relievers completely overwhelmed the hitters and blanked them -- a far cry from what fans saw the week+ prior. Last night, the Angels dropped their series opener against the Yankees because after Neto hit a leadoff home run the lineup could not produce a single run the rest of the contest.

Angels fans snap back to a bleak reality amidst three-game losing streak

As Angels' skipper Ron Washington put it: “Sustaining that offense we had? That’s impossible, that’s impossible.” During the eight-game winning streak, the Angels slashed .291/.362/.568/.931 with a .393 wOBA and scored 61 runs. During their now three-game losing streak, they have a .181/.228/.245/.472 slash line, a .212 wOBA and have scored three runs.

The Angels got themselves all the way back to .500 (a 25-25 record) and were one loss behind the Kansas City Royals, who were the third AL Wild Card team, in the loss column. After their loss to the Yankees, the Angels are three games behind the Royals and Astros for a Wild Card spot with the Rays, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Rangers ahead of them. It seems insignificant, but keep in mind that the Angels have two more games against the Yankees (who are now 33-20), then have series against the Guardians (29-24), Red Sox (27-29) and Mariners (29-23) the next two weeks.

For a brief moment in time, fans forgot that Arte Moreno owned the team, their favorite team has not made the playoffs in over ten years and Mike Trout has not played the entire month. Everything is gravy. The three-game losing skid is yet another reminder that no fanbase has it harder than us.

