The 3 Angels players most responsible for the historic winning streak

Seven-game winning streaks are not the most uncommon occurrence in major league baseball, but it certainly is for a franchise like the Los Angeles Angels. How rare is it for the Angels to string together seven straight victories? It's just the organization's third seven-game win streak in the last 10 seasons, and longest since 2022. It's honestly astounding how they are doing all of this without Mike Trout, it almost makes fans want the team to delay his return even more so than they already have.

Who needs Trouty when you have these guys, though?

Taylor Ward

It's going to be impossible to sum up all of Ward's accomplishments from the past seven games, the dude has been completely unconscious at the plate. These stats from the streak do not even include Wardo's go-ahead grand slam during the first game of the road trip in San Diego.

Ward is the sole leader in the following categories from May 16th on of the Angels hitters: BA (.433), SLG (1.033), OPS (1.533), hits (13), triples (1), RBIs (12), XBHs (9), wOBA (.620) and total bases (31).

Let's rank Ward's most memorable home runs of the streak: