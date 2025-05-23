The 3 Angels players most responsible for the historic winning streak

Seven-game winning streaks are not the most uncommon occurrence in major league baseball, but it certainly is for a franchise like the Los Angeles Angels. How rare is it for the Angels to string together seven straight victories? It's just the organization's third seven-game win streak in the last 10 seasons, and longest since 2022. It's honestly astounding how they are doing all of this without Mike Trout, it almost makes fans want the team to delay his return even more so than they already have.
Who needs Trouty when you have these guys, though?
Taylor Ward
It's going to be impossible to sum up all of Ward's accomplishments from the past seven games, the dude has been completely unconscious at the plate. These stats from the streak do not even include Wardo's go-ahead grand slam during the first game of the road trip in San Diego.
Ward is the sole leader in the following categories from May 16th on of the Angels hitters: BA (.433), SLG (1.033), OPS (1.533), hits (13), triples (1), RBIs (12), XBHs (9), wOBA (.620) and total bases (31).
Let's rank Ward's most memorable home runs of the streak:
- Thursday 05/22: Go-ahead grand slam off Grant Holman in the 7th inning (Angels were trailing 5-2), which was his eighth consecutive game with an extra-base hit (last done by Tim Salmon in 2000), and third hit of the game.
- Monday 05/19: Two-run HR off J.T. Ginn to break a 2-2 tie in the third inning
- Saturday 05/17: Solo HR off of Clayton Kershaw's iconic curveball to break a 3-3 tie
- Sunday 05/18: Two-run shot off Tony Gonsolin in the first inning to score Moncada, Angels go up 2-0