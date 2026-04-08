Angels finally reach breaking point as Jorge Soler sparks brawl with Braves

Los Angeles Angels slugger Jorge Soler had seen enough, and Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez was on the receiving end of his frustration. After taking Lopez deep during the bottom of the first inning, Soler landed another blow during the bottom of the fifth. This time, it was with his fists.

An up-and-in pitch from Lopez ignited the brawl. A 97 mph heater sailed to the backstop and allowed the runner on first base, Nolan Schanuel, to advance to second. Soler, who'd been hit by a pitch during his previous at-bat, took exception to the pitch and the two players exchanged words.

MASSIVE brawl breaks out in Anaheim as Jorge Soler and Reynaldo López throw punches at each other after Soler took exception to a high-and-in pitch. pic.twitter.com/SOHkZjVqNn — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 8, 2026

Lopez must've said something that Soler didn't like, because the Angels' slugger charged the mound and squared up with the Braves' starter. Punches were thrown — though neither player seemed to land anything other than a glancing blow, and the benches emptied.

Braves manager Walt Weiss, who was Soler's bench coach during his time in Atlanta, helped to tackle him to the ground to help restore order to the field. The two players were separated, and both were ejected as a result. The Braves went on to win the game by a final score of 7-2.

Jorge Soler had enough of the Angels being pushed around

It's interesting that this incident comes on the heels of Mike Trout being hit by a pitch during the Angels' previous series against the Seattle Mariners. Trout, who was back in the lineup on Tuesday night after missing Monday's contest, was struck in the hand by Mariners' reliever Casey Legumina on Sunday. This was just two days after Bryan Woo hit Trout on the shoulder after pitching him tight during Friday's game.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki, speaking with Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register (subscription required) after the game, defended Soler's actions. “I don’t blame Georgie one bit.”

“He went out there and I guess words were exchanged and Georgie went out," Suzuki continued Anytime you get thrown at your head — Mike (Trout) got thrown up there — you get thrown at your head, you have family, your career, you know, it’s dangerous. I know it’s part of the game. I know it happens, but you ask any hitter, ball gets thrown near their head, especially after hitting a homer, it’s not good.”

Trout voiced his displeasure with Seattle's pitching tactics during the Angels' weekend series against the Mariners, and would appear that Soler decided he'd just take matters into his own hands (literally) to ensure this type of behavior won't continue.

There are certain ways to settle disputes on the field, and while unpopular to some, Soler just showed the Braves — and the rest of the league — that there are going to be consequences if you continue to come inside against him and his teammates.

Speaking of consquences, Soler (and Lopez) will surely receive a hefty fine and suspension. It appeared as though no punches were thrown outside of those two players, so additional fines or suspensions seem unlikely.