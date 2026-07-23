The Los Angeles Angels have earned near-universal praise for their 2026 draft haul, and first-round pick Jared Grindlinger is a major reason why. The prep star was regarded as one of the most promising players in the class, yet despite that standing, the pick was named by Baseball America (subscription required) as one of the best values in the draft. It sounds crazy, but it's true, and it has led to comparisons to some of MLB's biggest stars like Freddie Freeman.

"Grindlinger reminds me of Riley, and a little bit of Freeman and even some Jac Caglianone, as a two-way player with a big offensive upside. Riley was a young 18-year-old when the Braves drafted him, but Grindlinger is younger still. He turned 17 years old on April 16 this year and will already be in his second pro season before he turns 18. Grindlinger already is projectable at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and likely is not done growing," Baseball America's John Coppolella wrote.

Freeman is a 10-time All-Star and a perennial MVP candidate, taking home the hardware as the NL MVP in 2020. Austin Riley had been one of the game's best sluggers from 2021 through 2023 before injuries slowed him in recent years. Jac Caglianone is one of the best up-and-coming young hitters in the game. It's never a bad thing to be compared to players of this caliber.

Jared Grindlinger could prove to the Angels that he's wise beyond his years as a hitter

Grindlinger would have been one of the youngest prospects in next year's draft had he not reclassified to become eligible this year. That might make one think that he's a raw prospect, but as Baseball America points out, he's coming into the pro game with some unique experience.

Los Angeles plans to use him as an outfielder first, forgoing pitching for the time being. However, the lefty was also a legitimate pitching prospect, and bringing that knowledge of how to attack hitters on the mound will help him understand how pitchers will attack him in the batter's box.

Most hitters in the lower minors can hit a fastball, but struggle against pitchers who can sequence and set up pitches. Grindlinger has a deep understanding of how that works, so things like pitching backwards aren't going to befuddle him the way they would confuse a normal teenage hitter.

One of the Halos' greatest failures under Perry Minasian was improperly developing players by rushing them through the minor league system. That way of doing things is expected to be extinct now that John Mozeliak is at the helm, which is a good thing.

But that doesn't mean that they can't have fast risers in the system. While most high school bats are considered projects, this extra layer of polish that Grindlinger possesses could actually make him a player who could need less development at the lower levels than you'd expect.

The Angels seem to have gotten the best of both worlds with this pick, getting both a high-ceiling youngster and one who might be a little closer than his age would suggest. If he turns out to be anything close to the big leaguers he's been compared to, the pick will go down as one of the best of the 2026 draft.