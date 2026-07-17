Angels fans finally have real reason to believe after universally praised draft haul

Interim Los Angeles Angels general manager John Mozeliak promised a fresh approach to the 2026 MLB Draft. For far too long under Perry Minasian, the Angels' selection process weighed proximity to the majors above all other factors, leading to some uninspiring picks and a lack of impact from the farm system at large.

Things look different now. While it will be a while before we can accurately evaluate the true value of Los Angeles's selections, the first impressions have been spectacular. MLB Pipeline guru Jim Callis named the Angels as one of six teams that crushed the 2026 draft. Callis notes that it's an extra impressive accomplishment for the Halos due to the fact that they had no additional picks in the event, lessening their chances of finding surplus value.

First-round phenom Jared Grindlinger is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. He'll start out as an outfielder, but the two-way potential is real. He's already considered one of the Angels' top prospects before even taking a minor league at-bat, with ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranking him as the club's No. 3 prospect to start.

This isn't the case of just one pick doing the heavy lifting, though. Callis shouted out second-round pick Jarren Advincula for having superior contact skills and third-rounder Gavin Grahovac for his incredible power potential. Additionally, he called out Rylan Lujo and Garrett Wright for their athleticism, Jaxon Willits as a great value, and Trevor Hansen for his feel for pitching. That's about half the class earning some real superlatives.

Mozeliak deserves a lot of credit for simply staying out of the way. Scouting director Tim McIlvaine made some telling comments about the differences in process under Mozeliak versus Minasian. It's clear that he was trying to be diplomatic, but it was obvious that he was ecstatic that Mozeliak empowered him to run the process versus Minasian's heavy-handed approach. Time will tell if this pivot pays dividends.

It seems that the Angels nailed the draft, but that's just the first step

Trying to figure out exactly how the Angels spiraled into the abyss of mediocrity is a chicken-and-egg scenario. It's clear that the draft failures played a role, but the club's player development philosophy (or lack thereof) has been incredibly flawed as youngsters are rushed before they're ready.

With that said, a lack of major league talent led to the strategy of drafting the most MLB-ready prospect and then rushing him to the bigs with no regard for development, creating a situation where the roster is littered with mediocre players, causing the cycle to repeat.

So, focusing on talent and ceiling over readiness is important, but it only matters if Los Angeles develops these shiny new youngsters properly. If not, we're going to be looking at more of the same.

The other big and more pressing task is that Mozeliak has to nail the trade deadline. Another big issue with the Halos' pipeline has been the mismanagement of big league assets, holding every veteran chip other than those on expiring contracts until their value turned to dust.

Jo Adell could draw a return far beyond what his production warrants, thanks to a thin market for bats and some contenders' desperation. Reid Detmers could prove to be one of the most valuable trade chips in the league and generate a massive return, and Jose Soriano should be capitalized on now before it's too late. Under Minasian, these guys wouldn't move because they still have team control, but that might not be the case anymore. If Mozeliak moves this trio, plus the majority of his other, lesser assets, it could be transformative for the franchise.

That brings up the final piece of the puzzle. If Mozeliak deals away all of his veteran assets, things are going to get really bleak for a while. That's not something that Arte Moreno normally tolerates, but Mozeliak might have a way to keep the meddlesome owner out of the way. If he can pull all of this off, with this spectacular draft class, the Angels might have the foundation for a bright future for the first time in a very long time.