Instant grades for all of the Angels' 2026 MLB Draft picks (with updates)

There are a lot of eyes on the Los Angeles Angels' draft class this year. After firing Perry Minasian, the Angels handed John Mozeliak the reins just weeks before the draft, and many fans and experts alike were anxious to see if LA would continue their "draft quick-moving college players forever" strategy or go in a different direction.

Those following along so far have seen a bit of both. However, exactly how the Angels are going about talent acquisition in this draft is pretty interesting and requires a closer look at each pick to understand the new-look Angels' vision.

Complete list of Angels' 2026 MLB Draft picks with grades

Importantly, no one should think that these are final grades. That requires more information than we currently have as well as at least some semblance of a sample of data as a professional. This is only a first glance and instant reaction to the picks as they happen. Final judgment will have to wait for another day down the line. One note here is that after round 10, the picks come in very fast and aren't always easy to have instant information available, so be patient with updates once that part of the draft arrives.

First Round (12) - Jared Grindlinger, OF (and maybe LHP)

Grade: A

Well, this is fun. Jared Grindlinger might be the most interesting player in the entire 2026 Draft as a legit two-way prospect. The Angels announced Grindlinger as an outfielder and will start him there, but they have already expressed a willingness to potentially develop him as a pitcher as well. Drafting a two-way high school player definitely is not a typical Angels pick, but it fits the mold perfectly as a best player available pick, which is exactly what Mozeliak said that they would do.

Second Round (45) - Jarren Advincula, 2B

Grade: B-

Ah, now we come to a very Angels pick. Continuing the trend of contact hitters rising up the board, LA scooped up Jarren Advincula out of Georgia Tech. The good news is that Advincula has great bat-to-ball skills, is a sound defender at second base, and is pretty speedy. However, Advincula also has below average (at best) power and his arm limits his future defensive value significantly. He will move through the low minors quickly, but the upside with this pick is questionable.

Third Round (81) - Gavin Grahovac, 3B/1B

Grade: B

Well, defense (and specifically defensive versatility) is not a focus for the Angels early in this draft. Unlike Advincula, Grahovac has plenty of power in his bat. While his hit tool lags behind, he should hit enough to let his power play in games. However, the Angels announced Grahovac as a third baseman, but that is awfully ambitious. His more likely future is either at first base or in left field, but he does have a decent arm at least. Solid value at this pick, but there are some questions.

Fourth Round (109) - Rylan Lujo, OF

Grade: B+

LA seems to like the speedy contact hitters this year and Rylan Lujo out of UGA qualifies, although there does seem to be more upside than one would think. It sounds like Lujo started getting helium late in the draft process and he did post a 1.056 OPS in 60 games while playing in the country's toughest college conference. The bones of an all-around hitter exist in Lujo and he could easily be a diamond in the rough and a bargain in the fourth round.

Fifth Round (141) - Jaxon Willits, SS

Grade: A-

Yes, this is the older brother of the first overall pick in last year's draft, Eli Willits. Fun pick of a guy who just does everything pretty well, but is greater than the sum of his parts. Performed well in college and a good pick for this late in the draft.

Sixth Round (170) - Justin Byrd, RHP

Grade: B

Strong college reliever with a mid-90's fastball and effective solid who played in a tough college conference. Taking a quality reliever with this pick may not be sexy, but it isn't out of place, either. There is an outside shot that he could stretched out as a starter, but this feels like LA just wanted some real bullpen depth.

Seventh Round (199) - Ryan Hetzler, RHP

Grade: B

Angels go with back-to-back college relievers after picking Ryan Hetzler out of Auburn. Under-sized, but he does throw a mid-90's fastball and has a track record of missing bats. Solid relief prospect. Curious to see how close to slot this pick is, because it IS less exciting if Hetzler is close to full slot.

Eighth Round (229) - Garrett Wright, C

Grade: B

Somewhat surprising that Wright lasted this long as an athletic catcher with bat-to-ball skills out of the SEC, but he did deal with injuries in 2026. He is a hit by pitch magnet, but there are some good ingredients to at least end up as a back-up catcher with some offensive upside. If he can tone down the aggression at the plate and not chase as much, there could be more in there.

Ninth Round (259) - Trevor Hansen, RHP

Grade: B

Hansen is NOT the senior sign you would expect to see from the Angels in this spot. Both his curve and changeup flash plus and his fastball has some characteristics that MLB teams like (although his extension is less than ideal). Didn't have a great year, but more upside than most starting pitchers taken in this range

10th Round (289) - Luc Rising, RHP

Grade: C+

College senior righty that missed bats in big games. Very likely to end up as organizational depth, but there is some room for more.