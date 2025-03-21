Angels free agent outfield target's new team indicates he'll likely be a future Angel

Though the Angels made no significant additions to their outfield, it wasn't for lack of trying. The big fish they pursued and lost was Anthony Santander, but the team also kicked the tires on other options.

Another target who had been linked to the team, and thankfully they avoided, was Alex Verdugo, the mercurial outfielder who spent nearly the entire spring without a job, until now. Verdugo, 28, is now a member of the Atlanta Braves signing a bargain-basement one-year $1.5 million deal.

Verdugo is coming off a career-worst year in which he hit just .233/.291/.356 with 13 homers and an 83 wRC+. A corner outfielder whose days in center are behind him, he was an odd fit for the Angels. For the Braves, he's a low-risk flier for a team with a stacked outfield that features Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris II, and Ronald Acuña Jr., though the latter is recovering from a torn ACL and expected out until May.

The Braves could use the corner outfield depth, so the move makes sense, but ultimately Verdugo likely isn't a long-term fit there either. However, by joining the Braves the likelihood that Verdugo eventually makes his way to the Angels has increased exponentially.

The Angels and the Braves have long-standing ties

From general manager Perry Minasian to manager Ron Washington to many players on the Angels' roster, there are many former Braves now in the Angels organization. Over the offseason, the Angels added even more former Braves, signing catcher Travis d'Arnaud and hiring Sal Fasano to be the assistant pitching coach.

Another former Brave, one who never suited up for the team in the regular season, lefty reliever Angel Perdomo became the latest in the long line to join the Angels following a trade with Atlanta. The many links have led to some referring to the Angels as "Braves West," and it's clear that Perry Minasian still has quite the affinity for his former employer.

Should the Angels experience a need in the outfield during the season, either due to injury or poor performance, expect them to phone their old friends in the Peach State and ask about Verdugo.

The equation is clear -- the team had initial interest in Verdugo which is then multiplied by the Braves' decision that he'd be a worthwhile addition to their roster, which in turn all but solidifies that the Angels will bring him into the fold at some point down the road.

As comical as it may seem, recent history has taught us that the Angels can't count on Mike Trout to stay healthy, nor on Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak to be productive. Like an accident waiting to happen, Verdugo eventually suiting up in Anaheim at some point in the future feels inevitable.

Let's all hope that the Halos' love affair with the Atlanta Braves has a limit, and the very mediocre Verdugo proves to be a line they won't cross.

