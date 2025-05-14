The Los Angeles Angels, one of the worst teams in baseball, desperately need help in the bullpen and exciting players for fans to watch. Outside of Zach Neto, Mike Trout and José Soriano, there are few players on the roster that are even close to must-see TV. In theory, the Halos have a few players who fit the bill, but for one reason or another they just cannot put it all together and leave the baseball world wanting more.

Angels get worst injury news possible on one of team's most exciting young players

Ben Joyce, the Angels' flame-throwing reliever, is officially out for the season a few days after being transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury described simply as inflammation. The team initially described Joyce's shoulder injury as "nothing serious" and merely "discomfort." Joyce's shoulder required surgery, which he underwent today. The specifics of the operation and the actual injury are still undisclosed, and his 2025 season is over and his 2026 debut could even be in jeopardy.

Joyce will finish his campaign with just 4.1 innings pitched in five appearances, one strikeout, and three earned runs allowed -- a far cry from fans' expectations of the youngster heading into the year. Joyce last threw in a game on April 8th, and was shut down from his throwing progression a couple weeks after being placed on the IL.

Update regarding #Angels RHP Ben Joyce:



“Ben Joyce underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder earlier this morning. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.” — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 14, 2025

Before the season began, Joyce remarked on how he believes he can hit 107 MPH with his heater -- a representation of his go-for-broke mentality on the mound. To say he is a high-octane, maximum effort pitcher is an understatement, and it is both the best and worst aspect of his pitching profile. His 100+ MPH heaters paired with splinker and breaking balls are virtually unhittable when he is on, but Joyce has shown zero signs that he can be relied upon over the course of a 162-game season. Angels management rightfully coddles the Volunteer Fireman, but they could not save him from himself.

No Joyce the rest of the way is a massive blow for an already depleted and awful Angel's bullpen. Angels' relievers this year have a WHOPPING 7.07 ERA, 5.44 FIP and 1.73 WHIP. The unit has allowed 167 hits in 133.2 innings pitched, and have collected 9 saves but blown 8. Joyce was supposed to be the 1B to Kenley Jansen's 1A this year, and the prospects of Angels relievers being able to hold it down without him are dubious at best with his return off the table.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout