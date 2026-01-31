Angels handed perfect Byron Buxton trade idea to re-ignite lifeless fanbase

The Los Angeles Angels need something. They had Shohei Ohtani but no playoff appearances to show for it. They have Mike Trout, but fears are already creeping in over how his contract will age. When the Angels struck early this offseason by trading Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez, it was a sign that they might be itching to be active. Instead, they've once again returned to hibernation.

Sure, they've brought back Yoan Moncada and stabilized the bullpen with a cast of veterans, but the lull that is Angels' baseball is expected to continue in 2026.

The Halos have been in need of a move that revives the fanbase, and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has the move that would definitely move the needle. Dropping a fresh batch of trade ideas, Miller suggests that the Angels trade for Twins' outfielder Byron Buxton while parting with Tyler Bremner, Caden Dana, and Nelson Rada.

Byron Buxton would certainly be the headline move the Angels have lacked in recent years

When the Angels selected Bremner in the first round of last summer's draft, it was a reach. Bremner still faces several questions ahead of his first full professional season, and if it meant landing Buxton, Los Angeles likely wouldn't be opposed to a deal.

Rada will enter 2026 as one of the Angels' top prospects. Again, they need something to bring excitement at the major league level. Buxton's arrival would check that box. Parting with Dana wouldn't help the need the Angels have in the rotation, but he shouldn't be viewed as a deal-breaker.

The other side of the coin is that the Twins probably aren't taking this deal. Rada certainly is an exciting prospect, and one who could step into Minnesota's outfield before the end of the season, but Bremner and Dana are far from sure things.

There's also the issue of Buxton having a no-trade clause, and he's likely to be selective with the team he approves a deal to. The Angels likely are near the bottom of his list.

Nonetheless, there is no penalty for dreaming. After all, the Angels aren't giving any other legitimate options to be excited about ahead of Opening Day.