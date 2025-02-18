While some fans may be upset to see Ben Joyce usurped by Kenley Jansen for the closer's role after the latter signed a one-year $10 million deal, the move harkens back to a successful strategy the team has used at previous points in their history.

Thirty years ago, the Angels had a hotshot 25-year-old reliever armed with a fastball that could touch triple digits primed to make his debut. His name was Troy Percival. Rather than anoint the top prospect the closer out of the gate, the Angels instead signed the then-all-time saves leader, Lee Smith, to what at the time was a massive two-year $4 million contract.

In that 1995 season, Smith posted 37 saves and a 3.47 ERA while mentoring Percival. Percival thrived in the "stopper" role posting a stellar 1.95 ERA in 74 innings pitched and eventually took over closer duties from Smith early in the 1996 season when Smith was traded to the Cincinnati Reds.

Percival would go on to become the Angels' all-time saves leader with 316 before finding himself in a position similar to that of Smith. In 2002, the Angels called up a top prospect named Francisco Rodríguez as the season was winding down. The 20-year-old only pitched 5.2 regular season innings while striking out a mind-boggling 20.65 batters per nine, earning the nickname "K-Rod."

Percival and K-Rod proved to be integral pieces in the playoffs, paving the way for the Halos to win the 2002 World Series. K-Rod would go on to apprentice under Percival for the following two seasons before taking over as the full-time closer in 2005 and setting the Major League record for saves in a single season with 62 in 2008, his final year with the Halos.

The Angels are reviving this decades-old strategy with Kenley Jansen and Ben Joyce in 2025

The Angels are going back to this well with Jansen now in the fold, and these legends of the past will be names you hear about throughout this season. Jansen enters the year with 447 career saves, just 31 shy of tying Lee Smith for third all-time with 478.

Surely the opportunity to close, along with the $10 million dollars, helped bring Jansen to Anaheim as he looks to cement his Hall of Fame legacy, but the long-time closer also has a reputation for being an excellent clubhouse presence and should serve as a mentor to Ben Joyce.

Joyce is just 24 years old and while he's reminiscent of Percival, somehow throwing even harder with an average fastball velocity of 102.4 last season, he still has a lot to learn. With just 44.2 innings pitched under his belt, the youngster only pitched on back-to-back days three times last season.

Even with Jansen in the fold, he'll still get his fair share of high-leverage opportunities as the primary setup man, and will on occasion get a chance to close when Jansen needs a rest. More importantly, he'll have an all-time great in his ear to teach him all about the rigors of the closer role, something that not all seemingly elite relievers can handle.

For the Angels, this strategy has worked brilliantly in the past and makes a ton of sense as they look to further develop their young core who could become X-factors that lead the team to success in 2025 and beyond.

For fans, it marks the return of a dominant back of the bullpen which had been a staple of the franchise's most successful years, and should make for some fun baseball after 2024's dreadful affair.

