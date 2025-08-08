Angels just got blueprint for Christian Moore extension from Red Sox

Christian Moore has taken 66 at-bats for the Angels going into the weekend series against the American League best Detroit Tigers. He has provided some incredible moments and shown a willingness to adapt on the fly. While the overall results are still mixed, the Angels should take a look at the contract given out in Boston this week and begin negotiating with their future at second base now.

Spend now, save later

The Boston Red Sox made headlines this week when they extended star outfielder Roman Anthony to an eight year, $130 millon contract. The extension is largely seen as a huge win across for Boston by fans and media alike, as the best prospect in baseball is now going to spend his prime with the team that developed him. And while there is always risk to these deals, the potential savings far outweigh them from the organization's perspective. With how baseball spending is going, Anthony could have potentially made $130 million in the potential two years of free agency that Boston now controls. He has every makings of a superstar, and Boston did the right thing by striking early.

Now, the Angels should follow suit with their potential All Star second base man.

Moore has not put it all together at the big league level. His OPS+ of 85 puts him slightly below league average. But the numbers are encouraging for Moore. In those 66 at-bats, a triple, a double, and three home runs. Over the course of a full season, he would already be a 20+ home run threat at second base. And while he has yet to swipe a bag in the big leagues, he has shown that ability in the minors. 20-20 seasons are not out of reach for Moore, on top of a defensive game that has developed into a plus ability for the former Tennessee Volunteer.

The contract the Angels would have to give Moore would not be anything close to what Anthony received, as well. For a better comparison, what the Red Sox gave Kristian Campbell might be a good base for Perry Minasian and Co. The Red Sox gave Campbell an eight year, $60 million deal after his hot start to the season. They also added two club options to the end of the deal, meaning Campbell will be in Boston until he is 32-years old if the Red Sox choose to keep him around.

The Angels should seek a similar deal with Moore. With the upcoming extension for Zach Neto likely breaking the bank, they need to get a good deal on Moore if they want their double play duo to exist in Anaheim together for the long haul. With Boston giving two examples of how these deals can get done, the Angels need to strike now.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout