Angels lose out on yet another free agent who fits exactly what team needs

The Angels are adamant that they are not done addressing their needs, but they have been idle for an extended amount of time. For a team that is dead-set on contending next season, a player like Max Kepler would have been a solid addition. However, he just signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies got Kepler at a bargain. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projected his next contract to be two-years, $28 million ($14M AAV), and the Phillies added him for one-year and $10 million. That price is incredible attainable, but the Angels balked. The corner outfield market is ice-cold, and the Angels have yet to take advantage despite reportedly being engaged. They could upgrade an area of need, but have allowed other teams to scoop up players like Kepler, Tyler O'Neill, Michael Conforto, and Mike Tauchman. Power hitting outfielders who will not bankrupt the team, who can defend, and, in Kepler, Conforto, and Tauchman's case, are left-handed.

Outfielder Max Kepler and the Philadlephia Philies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, will give the Phillies a new corner outfielder in the 31-year-old Kepler. First on the scene: @Feinsand/@ToddZolecki. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 20, 2024

The remaining free agent class of outfielders are weak, with players like Teoscar Hernández and Anthony Santander being the headliners. They are too expensive, have a qualifying offer attached, and will likely sign with a more clear-cut contender. The other outfield options in free agency are guys like Jurickson Profar (robust market, regression candidate), Alex Verdugo, old friend Randal Grichuk, Harrison Bader, and other relatively uninspiring candidates. The idea of holding onto Taylor Ward is looking more-and-more ideal.

Kepler is maybe the biggest bounce-back candidate of the 2024 free agent class. Kepler's subpar 2024 numbers are misleading, as he battled knee injuries the entire season. He is a proven commodity when healthy. The Angels need a left-handed power bat. Kepler is that, he's a season removed from 24 home runs. Despite the knee injuries, his OAA (outfield range) was exceptional. His arm strength is also above average.

The Angels have long been tied to free agent outfielders, but the only acquisition they've made thus far is trading for Jorge Soler...who will be predominantly DHing. Kepler would have fit right into the meat of the Angels' lineup, and would have competed with Niko Kavadas as the left-handed hitter with the most pop in the entire organization. While he would not have moved Mike Trout out of center field, Kepler is expected to play left field for the Phillies. He is a positionally versatile veteran who checked several boxes for the Angels. Oh well.

