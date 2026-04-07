Angels may have hidden gem emerging after this prospect's surprising early breakout

While the Los Angeles Angels do not have a ton of promising talent knocking on the door down in the minor leagues, they have gotten a surprising jolt from an infielder down in Double-A. Nick Rodriguez is off to a hot start and may be proving to be something of a hidden gem in LA’s system.

It’s obviously still early in the year, but in three games and 11 at-bats, Rodriguez has five hits, including two doubles. He was drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Missouri State, where he had a great final year, hitting .368/.444/.702 with 18 home runs and 56 runs batted in.

The Angels took the Missouri native in the 10th round, and he hit .281/.396/.371 with one homer and 13 runs batted in across 27 games in A-ball last season.

Angels might have a hidden gem on their hands in Nick Rodriguez

He cannot be considered a highly touted prospect by any stretch. He doesn’t make it into LA’s top 30 prospects, and clocking in at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds isn’t going to turn a ton of heads, especially as a middle infielder, but if he hits consistently, it would not be a shock to see him in Triple-A by the end of the season.

He’s a contact hitter, as his batting average has always been quite high, going back to his collegiate levels. He also gets on base a lot and isn’t afraid to take a walk. That sort of patient contact hitter is easy to overlook when power and launch angle may get teams more excited these days, but having a player who can put the ball in play is still incredibly valuable to have.

He actually profiles quite similarly to current Angels second baseman Adam Frazier as a left-handed hitter who excels at putting the ball in play. Maybe the Angels have the next Frazier, or Frazier-like player, in the organization with Rodriguez.

The Angels could use some help up the middle eventually. Zach Neto is going to be the guy at shortstop for the foreseeable future, but there is an opening at second base and potentially third base for a young player to rise up through the minors and stake a claim to that spot.

On paper, a prospect like Denver Guzman or Christian Moore is more likely to win that spot. Yet, there is a dearth of middle-infield talent ready to make the jump to the big leagues in the organization, so if Rodriguez can stay hot with the bat and prove it’s not just a brief hot streak to start the year, then he’s definitely a guy to keep an eye on.

Sometimes it’s the under-the-radar prospects who come out of nowhere and really make an impact. Rodriguez could easily end up being one of those guys.