Reveal of where Angels’ top prospects are starting 2026 season is wholly depressing

The Los Angeles Angels have announced where their top-30 prospects will begin the season and while none of it is wholly surprising, it is still depressing to think about the dearth of talent truly knocking on the door to make an impact at the big league level.

Several players, like left-handed pitcher Johnny Slawinski and shortstop Joswa Lugo, are going to be starting in extended spring training. This isn’t ideal because the Angels would probably want them to get going with one of their affiliates to get their development truly off and rolling.

Angels need some prospects to make an impact this season

Maybe it will be a prudent move to slow play things with some of the younger prospects, but for a franchise in desperate need of an infusion of young talent maybe they do not have the time to be patient.

Some prospects who could be considered as “knocking on the door” are outfielder Nelson Rada who will begin the season in Triple-A. He is ranked No. 2 in the organization so the Angels have to be counting on him to have an impact.

The irony is that the team is already pretty loaded in the outfield. Mike Trout, Josh Lowe, Jo Adell, Jorge Soler, and Bryce Teodosio are all options out there already so it may take an injury to get Rada some playing time out there.

Last season, the 20-year-old slashed .292/.398/.360 with two home runs, 39 runs driven in, and 54 stolen bases across 135 games. Speed and defense are his calling cards which may make Teodosio his biggest impediment to playing time on the roster as those are the skills he brings to the table as well.

Right-handed pitcher George Klassen, ranked fourth in the organization, will also start the year in Triple-A. He had a 5.22 ERA in 25 minor league starts last year but looked good in his first Triple-A start of 2026 so maybe he could factor into the rotation at some point this season.

Shortstop Denver Guzman will also start off in Triple-A. He had a brief stint with the Angels last season and while he’s blocked at shortstop by Zach Neto, maybe he could see time at second or third base.

Whoever it is, the Angels need young players to step up. That’s the only way they are going to improve so even if the outlook is a bit ghastly based on where most of their young talent is set to begin the season.