Angels must end uncertainty around John Mozeliak’s future now after successful trade deadline

The Los Angeles Angels had a very productive trade deadline. While they didn’t sell absolutely everyone, they made some notable moves and sold high on players José Soriano and Ryan Zeferjahn. They did not end up trading Zach Neto or Reid Detmers, but it was still a very active and busy few days for the Angels and they got some intriguing prospects in return.

While John Mozeliak still holds the title of “Interim general manager,” it is about time that the Angels provide a bit more clarity on his future and announce that he is going to have a full-time position with the organization.

The Angels fired Perry Minasian and brought in Mozeliak at a critical time. He has now overseen the team’s operations for both the MLB Draft and the trade deadline and it’s clear that he’s been willing to put his stamp on the organization.

The team operated differently in the draft than it has in recent memory and they aggressively sold at the deadline, which is something the Angels did not do much of under Minasian’s regime.

John Mozeliak needs to be part of Angels' future after trade deadline

It would be a bit odd if Mozeliak came in, upend the team’s usual order of business, and then leave so someone else could deal with the ramifications. He likely wouldn’t have had the leeway to do what he did unless there was an understanding from team president Molly Jolly and owner Arte Moreno that he is in this for the long haul.

From Mozeliak’s perspective, he has to love having this opportunity to shape and mold the Angels organization’s he sees fit. There are some immovable objects like Mike Trout but outside of him it seems like Mozeliak can trade guys and make adjustments to the roster as he sees fit.

Many would have chafed at the idea that Moreno would give a GM that much authority just a year ago but it seems like there’s a recognition even from him that things need to change which has been obvious to anyone looking at the results on the field.

It’s time to cement Mozeliak’s role with the Angels though. Maybe they will wait until the end of the season but the sooner the Angels officially hire him, likely as president of baseball operations, that will really lock things in and should give Angels fans hope that things may get better under a new vision.