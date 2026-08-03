Angels trade hard-throwing reliever to Cubs while bigger deadline decisions still loom

The Los Angeles Angels teardown continued on Monday afternoon after the Chicago Cubs swung a deal with to acquire right-handed reliever Ryan Zeferjahn. According to sources that briefed Jeff Fletcher of the Orange Country Register, LA is receiving a return package including catcher Moises Ballesteros and right-hander Mason McGwire from Chicago.

Ballesteros made his big-league debut in 2025 and absolutely raked for the Cubs. He's struggled during his sophomore season, but has massive potential. McGwire was Chicago's eighth-round pick in 2022, but has yet to move High-A. This season, he owns a 3.64 ERA in 18 appearances with 11 starts.

The Angels' jumpstarted the deadline with an early-morning deal that sent Jose Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for package that included a top-rated shortstop prospect.

The Halos then shipped veteran reliever Brent Suter to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a minor league infielder. And, to wrap up the morning, interim GM John Mozeliak sent Jo Adell to the Cleveland Guardians.

That's quite the day for Mozeliak and the Angels' front office. But the deadline hasn't passed yet, and the Halos could still make some massive moves before 3 p.m. PT.

Angels trade Ryan Zeferjahn to Cubs, but Zach Neto & Reid Detmer could still be moved

If this is a true teardown, don't be surprised if shortstop Zach Neto and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers are traded before the deadline passes. Both players offer team control — something rivals are hungry for at this year's deadline — and the haul for LA could be massive.

The Boston Red Sox were linked to Neto for the last couple of days, but after pulling off a blockbuster trade for former No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman, one has to wonder if Craig Breslow has enough assets remaining to make another deadline deal.

As for Detmers, confusing reports emerged earlier in the day that he'd been traded to the Chicago Cubs. Those reports have since been refuted, and Chicago traded for Braxton Garrett instead. The Cubs, however, are from the only team who's been involved in trade talks surrounding Detmers this summer.

It'll be a mad dash to the finish line, and the deadline has a tendency to make teams do crazy things. Perhaps there's more big moves (or small moves) to be made before the deadline passes.