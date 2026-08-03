Angels trade Jo Adell to desperate AL contender as John Mozeliak fire sale continues

The Los Angeles Angels are leaving no stone unturned as the trade deadline approaches. Already completing a blockbuster deal with the Toronto Blue Jays and shipping Brent Suter top the Atlanta Braves, the Halos have now found a suitor for outfielder Jo Adell.

Adell has been the subject of trade rumors for much of the past years, and the with John Mozeliak now running things, the 27-year-old is heading to Cleveland Guardians for catching prospect Jacob Cozart.

The Guardians will send catching prospect Jacob Cozart to the Angels, source says. https://t.co/xnmL0Ye8Ni — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 3, 2026

Angels land potential Logan O'Hoppe successor in Jo Adell trade

There's the young catcher that the Angels had been seeking ahead of the deadline. Cozart is considered the No. 18 prospect in the Guardians' system, according to MLB Pipeline, and figures to be a potential successor to Logan O'Hoppe after last week's trade with the Texas Rangers.

Of course, a quick scan through Cozart's numbers this season, and it would also be fair to suggest that catcher could still be a focal point in potential deals. Cozart, 23, boasts a wRC+ of 96 this season through 327 plate appearances. He's not a candidate to immediately join the Angels, but figures to be a part of the conversation at some point next year.

Adell had 37 home runs for the Halos last year in what was the breakout offensive campaign that many Angels fans had been waiting for. A free agent after the 2027 season, it would've been hard pressed to say 27-year-old was going to be a part of the long-term plan for getting this franchise back on track.

Before Mozeliak took over the front office Adell was believed to be among the players Arte Moreno did not want moved. Since Mozeliak's arrival, the belief has been that the former Cardinals executive has full autonomy to make just about any move he desires. The deadline is starting prove that, and may confirm that Mozeliak has plans of sticking around.

Regardless, it's crystal clear that Mozeliak is now acting with purpose at the deadline. Reid Detmers and Zach Neto remain two big chips the Angels could move before all is said and done. The impression is that if Mozeliak and Co. can find the right offer both Detmers and Neto will be among the next dominoes to fall.