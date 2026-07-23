Angels first-round pick Jared Grindlinger’s connections to team could make all the difference

In what might be a lost Black Mirror episode, the Los Angeles Angels actually seemed to nail the 2026 MLB Draft, receiving abundant praise from scouts and pundits around the league. It turns out that this John Mozeliak guy actually knows what he's doing.

Naturally, the figurehead of this draft class is one of the most intriguing prospects in the Halos' system. First-rounder Jared Grindlinger is a legitimate two-way prospect after dominating the high school ranks as both a pitcher and a hitter, and it seems like he'll get a chance to develop as both (even though he was announced as an outfielder).

Beyond just his exciting on-field portfolio, Grindlinger grew up an Angels fan and got a chance to soak in Angel Stadium in a visit after being drafted (another new policy implemented by Mozeliak). He not only met his childhood hero (Mike Trout), but also took some batting practice and spoke with the media about playing for his favorite team.

The #Angels brought first-round pick Jared Grindlinger to Angel Stadium where he signed his contract, met with players and took batting practice. Grindlinger, who grew up an Angels fan in Huntington Beach, called it surreal: https://t.co/HajW1H7Ml6 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 18, 2026

It's clearly a new era in Anaheim, and it all starts with Grindlinger's development.

Jared Grindlinger's development will be important litmus test for new-look Angels front office

Having only recently turned 17 (he reclassified in high school), the Angels thought highly enough of Grindlinger to give him his full bonus allotment ($5,889,300). It's not only a big bet on a prep player with a long road ahead of him, but a bet on a renewed focus on development within the organization.

Expect the Angels to take Grindlinger's trek through the minors slowly; their history of rushing top draft picks to the big leagues (and undermining their professional development) hopefully went out the door at the same time that Perry Minasian did. We don't know how long Mozeliak plans to stick around Anaheim, as he's running the show on an interim basis right now, but whatever he's doing to restructure the organization's priorities will hopefully stick no matter who gets the full-time job atop the front office.

Grindlinger is an advanced hitter with a terrific combination of a strong plate approach and elite bat-to-ball skills, and he'll be a weapon in the outfield thanks to his incredibly strong arm; he's hit as high as 97 mph on the radar gun as a pitcher. That he also has a fallback option on the mound increases both his ceiling and his floor, though it will require patience if the goal is to have him remain a two-way player on his road to The Show.

The most important thing to watch for now is if the Angels do what's best for the player, rather than the organization. Beyond his fandom and obvious face-of-the-franchise potential, Grindlinger will be a fascinating player to follow because he's so young and so untested against top competition. If the Halos can resist the urge to rush him and let him develop at his own pace, we may finally be looking at the light at the end of this never-ending tunnel.