The hot stove is heating up fast, and with the winter meetings being two weeks away the Los Angeles Angels need to be doing their due diligence. There is no doubt that Perry Minasian, who has one year left on his contract, is working overtime to raise his team's floor ahead of the 2026 season. Angels fans are hoping that Minasian is laying the groundwork for some blockbusters, so he can hit the ground running when he arrives in Orlando.

The Angels have one clear-cut trade partner. As Céspedes Family BBQ pointed out on Twitter, the Cleveland Guardians have 10 left-handed hitters and 5 switch-hitters...while the Angels have Nolan Schanuel as their sole lefty bat.

Angels need to start making calls to perfect trade partner before winter meetings

José Ramirez, Kyle Manzardo and Chase DeLauter are non-starters for Cleveland but there are many names on their roster that feel obtainable. It just so happens that they have a left fielder who never strikes out who could move this offseason... per ESPN's Jeff Passan: "Steven Kwan, LF, Cleveland: Another Class of 2027-28 free agent whose value is in limbo. Still, multiple GMs believe he moves."

Kwan would be a perfect Taylor Ward replacement for the Halos. No, he will not hit 30+ home runs like Ward did last season, but he might be able to turn many of Zach Neto, Mike Trout and Jo Adell's home runs from solo shots to two or three run dingers. A lineup that starts with Kwan, Neto, Trout, Adell, Schanuel, O'Hoppe looks fantastic on paper, and the Angels could either flip the Guardians a right-handed bat or two and/or a couple intriguing pitching prospects in the pipeline. Who says no? Steven Kwan for Chase Silseth, Sam Bachman and Bryce Teodosio. The Angels get a premier defensive corner outfielder/ left-handed leadoff hitter and the Guardians get a couple intriguing young arms and a potential platinum glove centerfielder (the Guardians' centerfield defense was very bad in 2025).

Other left-handed or switch-hitting bats on Cleveland's 40-man roster: Catcher Bo Naylor, INF Brayan Rocchio, OF Nolan Jones, OF Angel Martínez, UT Daniel Schneemann, INF C.J. Kayfus, INF Angel Genao, INF Juan Brito, OF George Valera, OF Kahlil Watson and OF Petey Haplin.

Nolan Jones is a name that sticks out on that list, as he was a former top prospect for the Rockies, had a great season in 2024, and his value is way down after a poor 2025.