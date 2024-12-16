Angels News: 3 former LAA players find new homes in various capacities

The Angels have been curiously idle on the major league side since the Yusei Kikuchi deal (they have made minor league signings), but some former Angels are making moves themselves. Angels fans wished some would return back to Anaheim, and others... Angels fans are content seeing them seek other opportunities.

One of them is no longer a player, but it would have been nice to see him coach his former team. Mike Napoli is employed again. The former Angels catcher/first baseman was a staff member for the Chicago Cubs for five seasons, and last year was their first base coach. "Nap" will be a staff assistant for the Terry Francona-led Cincinnati Reds next season. The Angels drafted Napoli, gave him his first promotion to the big leagues in 2006, and rostered him for the first five years of his career.

The Angels are bringing their entire coaching staff back, plus added Sal Fasano and two of Kikuchi's personal helpers. Napoli is not technically on the Reds' coaching staff, but will help the team. It would have been nice to see him do the same for the Angels, but we wish him well nonetheless.

Jacob Webb is the latest Rangers signing

Unlike the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers are crushing the offseason. They were able to retain Nathan Eovaldi. While many view his new deal as an over-pay, Eovaldi is a bona fide postseason ace and his game will age nicely. They grabbed Kyle Higashioka, adding even more power to their lineup and shoring up their weakest position group. They traded for Jake Burger, who can also put many balls into seats.

They just added another player on top of all that, and a former Angels pitcher to boot. Jacob Webb is being added into the Rangers' bullpen. After reviving his career the past couple of seasons with Baltimore, the 31-year-old was able to secure another major league contract with a contending team.

Webb is a classic example of a pitcher with potential signing with the Angels, not panning out how everyone thought it would, then leaving and finding immediate success. Many found Webb's non-tender from Baltimore auspicious, as he surely has plenty left in the tank. He had a career year last season, and it came on the heels of a fantastic 2023 campaign (with the O's, not the Angels). Texas also helped earn relievers like Kirby Yates and David Robertson a lot of money this offseason, taking their games to another level even at their advanced age (in baseball years, that is). Webb has always had fantastic stuff, and it stands to reason that Texas will get the most out of him.

Oh, the Webb signing caused the Rangers to DFA Roansy Contreras too. Former Angel on former Angel violation.

Tucker Davidson is heading to the KBO

KBO and NPB organizations ardently scout AAA. They are trying to find American players who want to find a greater opportunity elsewhere. Tucker Davidson is the latest recipient of such an opportunity. Yet another former left-handed Angels starter is heading to the KBO, as Davidson's signing comes a couple of weeks after Kenny Rosenberg's.

It is not unheard of for American-born pitchers to completely retool their arsenal/ tweak their mechanics and find themselves coming back to MLB for big money. Erick Fedde is the best recent example of that, as he balled out for the KBO's NC Dinos and subsequently signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the White Sox. Whatever potential Perry Minasian saw in Davidson could potentially be unlocked overseas.

Davidson was acquired in the Raisel Iglesias trade alongside Jesse Chavez. Not great! However, after seeing the Devin Williams trade package, perhaps trading marquee relievers will not net you too much of a haul after all? Oh well. Best of luck in Korea, Tucker!

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout