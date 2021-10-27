Angels News: Braves sign former Angels reliever; released starter heads to the KBO

A pair of former left-handed Angels pitchers recently found new homes. Kolton Ingram's tour around the league continues, as he just signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves. Kenny Rosenberg, on the other hand, is taking his talents to South Korea after signing a deal with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League.

NEWS: The Atlanta #Braves have signed LHP Kolton Ingram to a minor league deal.



A 37th-round pick in 2019 by the Tigers out of Columbus State (GA), he went 7-2 with a 3.59 ERA in 46 relief appearances for a combined four different AAA teams last season pic.twitter.com/H3WGixL7mh — Lindsay Crosby, big baseball guy (@CrosbyBaseball) November 26, 2024

Ingram's had a wild ride this past year, playing for five different teams in the minor leagues. He was designated for assignment by the Angels in early 2024, and claimed by the Detroit Tigers (the team that drafted him in the 37th round back in 2019). 20 days after getting claimed by Detroit, they DFA'd him. He was then claimed by the New York Mets. On April 20th, 2024, he was DFA'd yet again, then claimed yet again...this time by the Texas Rangers. On May 8th, you guessed it, the Rangers DFA'd Ingram. The St. Louis Cardinals stepped in and grabbed Ingram subsequently. On June 30th, the Cardinals DFA'd him, then he was claimed by the San Francisco Giants. The parade ended there, as he spent the rest of the season with the Giants. He pitched for the AA Richmond Flying Squirrels, AAA Sacramento River Cats, Round Rock Express, Memphis Redbirds, and Syracuse Mets last year.

The left-handed reliever made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2023, and appeared in 5 total games for the Halos. Ingram is an intriguing pitcher in that he stands 5'9, thus has a lower release angle. As a result, his fastball is flatter through the zone and hitters have trouble getting on top of his elevated heaters (his fastball also cuts, making it not move as efficiently as it should). As well as often locating his four-seam at the top of the zone, Ingram works East-to-West. He sports a changeup with great arm-side run, then a cutter, slider, and sweeper moving the other direction.

Add Ingram to the till of players who have ties to both the Braves and Angels. The overlapping players, coaches, and staff members of recent memory are Ingram, Perry Minasian, Alex Tamin, Ron Washington, Eric Young Sr., Sal Fasano, Travis d'Arnaud, Jorge Soler, Griffin Canning, Raisel Iglesias, David Fletcher, Kurt Suzuki, Max Stassi, Gio Urshela, Luis Guillorme, Kevin Pillar, Ehire Adrianza, Mike Ford, Phil Gosselin, Charles Leblanc, and Andrew Zenner.

Kenny Rosenberg, a casualty of the flurry of offseason moves, heads to the KBO

When the Angels acquired Scott Kingery, they needed to make a corresponding move in order to add him to the 40-man roster. That move was outright releasing Kenny Rosenberg. Rosenberg, a 2022 Rule-5 Draft choice by the Angels, pitched in 17 games over the last three seasons with the Angels before his release. He was taken from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team that drafted him in the 8th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Incredibly grateful for the opportunity.



갑시다, #KiwoomHeroes ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EYmNcOilgw — Kenny Rosenberg 케니 로젠버그 (@KRosenberg22) November 26, 2024

The Heroes can expect a four-seam with high ride, a filthy, unique changeup, a darting slider, and 12-6 curveball from Rosenberg. The Angels utilized Rosenberg as either a spot-starter or emergency long reliever when they brought him up from AAA Salt Lake.

