Angels News: First couple rounds of major league roster cuts take place

The Angels will spend the entirety of spring training figuring out who exactly will populate their Opening Day roster, and they just took their first steps in determining who will round out their roster. The team has officially reassigned five players to minor league camp: Kelvin Cáceres, Dakota Hudson, Camden Mincacci, Yolmer Sánchez, and Bryce Teodosio. As the roster regulars begin to ramp up their on-field reps, the team has less need for playing time from players who will not break camp with the big league team.

Angels News: First round of major league roster cuts takes place

They are heading from the beautiful, new, state-of-the-art major league facilities in Tempe, AZ to the run-down, tight, weathered minor league facilities in Scottsdale, AZ. The Scottsdale camp used to belong to the San Francisco Giants, and the Angels have been using them the past few years.

To be clear, these five players are still in the organization -- they are simply moving to the Angels' minor league camp. They will all stay with the team, but will likely start out the regular season with either the Salt Lake Bees in Triple-A or the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Double-A. What will probably happen is Hudson, Cáceres, Sánchez, and Teodosio will go to the Bees, and Minacci will head to the Pandas once the minor league season begins.

Kelvin Cáceres was DFA'd recently by the Angels in favor of Michael Petersen, and is making his way back from a lat injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2024 season. He has a big arm and needs more refining, so he should see plenty of appearances in minor league games the rest of spring training.

Dakota Hudson being sent down this quickly is a bit of a surprise, he seemed to be a sneaky dark horse candidate for the major league team. He's a veteran who's had some major league success in the past, and looked halfway decent in camp so far.

Camden Minacci was a 6th round pick in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest who has a 60-grade fastball and 60-grade slider. He split time between High-A and Double-A last season, but could progress faster this season if he shows solid signs of development in the minors.

Yolmer Sánchez was a late addition to spring training and will look to show off his positional versatility in Salt Lake this season. Teodosio will likely join him in Triple-A, as the outfielder will look to round out his speed and defensive skills with more developed bat-to-ball abilities.

These transactions took place a couple days after Chris Cortez, Austin Gordon, Angel Felipe, Dario Laverde, and Alberto Rios were reassigned to minor league camp.

