Angels News: Infielder improbably Gold Glove finalist, dream coach hits the market

By virtually every metric, the Los Angeles Angeles were the worst defensive team in baseball last season. Whether you look at OAA (range) or defensive fWAR, the Angels ranked 30th out of 30 in baseball last year. When the Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were released recently, not one Angels fan expected any member of their favorite team to even be a top-three finalist at any position of the 15 American League teams.

Turns out, they had one player who was good enough to qualify somehow!

Angels News: Infielder improbably named a Gold Glove finalist

Luis Rengifo is a finalist to win a Gold Glove for his work at second base -- alongside Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers and the player who will undoubtedly win the award in Andrés Giménez of the Toronto Blue Jays. It's hard to think of Rengifo as a Gold Glove finalist, as he was one of the worst defensive third basemen last season. He was an average, at best, American League defensive second baseman last season.

The 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - AL Second Base - Luis Rengifo, Marcus Semien, Andrés Giménez#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/PhIQT7Klux — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 15, 2025

Amongst American League second basemen, Rengifo ranked ninth in OAA, ninth in defensive runs saved and eighth in defensive fWAR. There are 15 AL teams, so those are all technically below average marks. Rengifo was certainly helped by his availability last season to get this nod, but it's hard to grasp how he got this nomination.

Rengifo is a free agent now, so perhaps this nomination slightly helps him get a larger contract? Rengifo is as good as gone from Anaheim, as the Angels will likely turn to both Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman to fill his role moving forward.

Angels News: Dream coach hits the market

Albert Pujols will likely be the next Angels manager, despite the Baltimore Orioles looking to schedule an interview with him. By all accounts, Pujols is still going to helm the Halos despite outside interest increasing little-by-little (the San Diego Padres might have interest in interviewing Pujols after Mike Shildt retired). Pujols is on the record as to saying he wants Ramón Martínez as his pitching coach, and he might be able to rope in a future Hall of Famer onto his coaching staff as well.

Yadier Molina wants to return to an MLB team next year as a coach or as a member of the front office. Can you think of a better possible bench coach, catcher's coach, assistant coach or special assistant to the general manager? Molina is an all-time baseball player, largely due to his instincts and baseball IQ. Adding Molina as Pujols' bench coach seems too good to be true as an Angels fan.

Molina would be the best possible coach to bring along Logan O'Hoppe and the pitching staff. His chemistry and history with Pujols cannot be understated, they are both products of Tony La Russa and ample success of the Cardinals organization for many, many years. The Angels have several members of the front office, including assistant general manager in Joey Prebynski, with ties to the Cardinals' heyday.

Even if Pujols does become the next Angels manager, the Halos will have stiff competition to add Molina to their organization. The St. Louis Cardinals will likely break the bank to bring back the fan favorite in any role possible. Every organization would likely want to bring Molina into their braintrust, regardless of any personal ties.