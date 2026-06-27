Angels News: Tyler Bremner update, 2026 mock draft, Mike Trout's progress

After plenty of trials and tribulations, it appears as though the Los Angeles Angels have stabilized this season. While not in an ideal place, strong performances in their rotation from Jose Soriano and Walbert Urena, combined with modest increases in the offense, have the Angels playing reasonably well at the moment.

Time will tell if this is a sign of good fortune ahead, or if the Angels will regress. However it happens, the coming weeks and months are going to be eventful in determining the short and long-term future of the franchise. Here is a look at what has been going on with LA lately.

Angels taking a different path than usual with their careful handling of Tyler Bremner

When the Angels drafted Tyler Bremner, most thought that he was going to immediately get put on the fast track to the majors. Given the Angels' track record, that was a pretty educated guess, and a relatively aggressive initial assignment to high-A in his first professional season did little to change that perspective.

However, a funny thing has happened. After Bremner missed a month or so with an illness combined with fatigue, the Angels actually did pump the brakes a bit with him. He has not thrown more than 60 pitches in an outing since returning at the beginning of June, and he has only pitched into the fourth inning once. Perhaps the Angels have finally learned their lesson, although Bremner still requires monitoring as he looks to round back into form.

Latest MLB Pipeline mock draft as Angels going with another college bat in Chris Hacopian

It is mock draft season, and the Angels are picking just outside the tier where it would be easy to figure out the pool of candidates that would make sense. However, history suggests that the Angels will reach into the college ranks once again, and the latest MLB Pipeline mock draft has LA taking Texas A&M second baseman Chris Hacopian.

Hacopian is an interesting case, because a lot of models love him and the guy can flat out hit, but there are some detractors who questions his future defensive home, power projection, and whether or not his lower back issues are cause for concern. Regardless of where you land on Hacopian, it is hard to argue that he might be right up the Angels' alley.

Mike Trout appears to be making steady progress in recovery from hamstring injury

When Mike Trout went down with a hamstring injury, it was deflating. Not only was the injury the latest in a long line of them Trout has suffered that have robbed the generational talent of precious playing time, but it took away the one hitter on the Angels that has been consistently productive this season.

Thankfully, it looks like the initial guess that Trout's IL stint would be a short one appears to be accurate. The most recent updates have Trout participating in on-field activities, and while specifics regarding a timeline or a rehab assignment haven't been given, Trout is definitely trending in the right direction.