Angels pitching problem exposed in brutal new MLB survey

The Los Angeles Angels have had some definite question marks surrounding their pitching staff in recent seasons, and that has not changed in 2026. Questions about who the fifth starter will be are getting sorted out in spring training, but there may be deeper issues with how the Halos develop their young pitchers.

A recent survey on pitching development answered anonymously by MLB coaches and executives reveals that the Angels are not seen in a very flattering light by people around the league.

Angels pitching development and acquisition seen as a joke across MLB

When asked which team had the worst pitching development and acquisition in both the majors and the minors, 42 respondents, or roughly 85%, said that the Angels were the worst in that area. That was the most for any team. More than the Colorado Rockies and the Athletics.

In a word: Ouch. Some may not put much stock in anonymous surveys, but if that many people agree that the Angels are really bad when it comes to developing pitchers, then there must be at least a kernel of truth to it.

It's no secret that the Angels do not exactly have a pitching staff of aces. Yusei Kikuchi is a good pitcher, but outside of him, there are plenty of question marks with the staff as a whole. The fact that guys like Reid Detmers and Alek Manoah are currently projected to be in the rotation will definitely make some among the fanbase concerned, even if others may be knocking on the door.

Perhaps that is why the Angels brought in veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux. He has spent years as a big league pitching coach, so maybe by having such an experienced guy helping young pitchers like José Soriano and Grayson Rodriguez, the Angels will see better development of their pitching staff.

It has to be an organization-wide approach, though, to truly change things. Developing pitchers in the minors better is necessary to ensure that they are prepared for the big leagues. The survey really speaks to how people around the league view the Angels as a bad franchise.

Former manager Joe Maddon basically said as much in a recent interview when he spoke about the second-rate facilities the Angels have.

It is going to take a lot of time to turn things around, but this survey shows just how poorly the Angels are viewed by so many around baseball, anonymous or not.