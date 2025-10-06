Perry Minasian, who is likely to return as the Angels' general manager next season, values a player's makeup over anything. Evaluating a player is incredibly complex, and Minasian believes the intangible qualities mean more than any sort of on-field production. Minasian believes in procuring positive vibes in the clubhouse because he grew up working in clubhouses (as a "clubby"), and has spent his lifetime witnessing successful on-field teams all enjoying each other's company off the field.

Say what you want about Minasian, but he knows how to evaluate character. If he sees a player is toxic in the clubhouse (he would use a different word for that type of person that I can't use here), he'll axe that person from the team. The 2025 Los Angeles Angels, unlike the 2024 team, stayed relatively healthy all season and therefore the marquee players were largely able to form heartwarming bonds. Minasian brought in players with upstanding character, and they are showcasing how close they are on social media now that the season's over.

Angels player's heartwarming Instagram post showcases clubhouse cohesion

Yusei Kikuchi signed the largest contract for an Angels pitcher since C.J. Wilson for more than just his mound presence. Kikuchi is clearly an awesome teammate, and he showed that in his latest Instagram post that's devoted to Jo Adell. Adell was voted as the Angels' MVP by his teammates, and as a reward Kikuchi customized him a pair of chopsticks.

This is genuinely one of the most creative and heartfelt gifts you'll see. What's so nice about it is that there is always so much teasing in clubhouses that it borderline feels like put-downs. Adell would never say it, but he likely felt almost irritated with his amount of broken bats and the comments he would get subsequently. For Kikuchi to give him this gift is a great way to show that the teasing was playful, as sometimes it can feel for real.

When Kikuchi signed his deal, many people asked why a player of his stature would want to sign with the lowly Angels. He said all the right things in response -- citing his desire to end the playoff drought, and his affinity for the franchise. The Angels' Opening Day starter provides fans with a guiding light amidst the dark, dark times right now. His personality and likebility are off the charts.

Kenley Jansen, the other high-priced pitcher the Angels acquired last offseason, has so many on-the-record quotes about how much he loves his teammates, the clubhouse vibes and wants everybody to succeed.

