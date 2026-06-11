Angels’ promotion of Denzer Guzman feels like combination of desperation and needed change

On the one hand, the Los Angeles Angels calling up top prospect Denzer Guzman is an exciting development. The 22-year-old was a gem from the 2021 international free agent class, signing for $2 million out of the Dominican Republic. Rangy and with a big arm, he had the tools to play shortstop, but early in his career struggled to make consistent contact and tap into his raw power. Then, last year, things began to click.

On the other hand, calling up Guzman feels like a desperation move. Normally, for a team that may very well finish with the worst record in the MLB, calling up a highly-regarded prospect would be a logical move as it looks to the future. However, the reason Guzman is here is the litany of infield injuries, and there aren't any other options for the Halos to turn to as they continue their misguided belief that they can contend.

Denzer Guzman earned his promotion, and his arrival should only be the start for the Angels

Baseball America (subscription required) noted that swing decisions and swing path were the two biggest issues in Guzman's coming into 2026. Earlier in his career, the youngster ran strikeout rates that flirted with the 30% threshold due to these issues.

Last season, he seemed to improve while at Rocket City, but once he hit Salt Lake, his K-rate spiked to 29.4%. However, this year, he has cut that down to a career-best 17.9% while running a healthy 10.1% walk rate. The main reason for that was improving his zone contact rate from 81.1% against Triple-A pitching in 2025 to 86.6% this year. With that, his overall contact rate also rose from 72.7% to 79.2%.

That led to a .336/.403/.571 line with 12 homers, proving that he did, in fact, earn his promotion. The fact of the matter, though, is that Los Angeles was already without Yoan Moncada, and then lost Adam Frazier and Vaughn Grissom to the IL as well, leaving the club with few options.

There's a decent chance that Guzman could have outperformed some of those veterans if healthy, and long-term, he's a part of the future, while Moncada and Frazier certainly are not. The sad truth, though, is that it's unlikely Guzman stays on the roster once they return.

What the Angels should do is double down and promote Christian Moore as well. The 2024 first-round pick is hitting .290/.438/.512 with five homers and a mind-boggling 20.5% walk rate. Unfortunately, the club is more focused on adding additional positions to his plate, with them taking the natural second baseman and giving him third base reps last year, and now working on adding left field to his repertoire this year.

Instead, the focus should be on getting the best possible young players on the roster as they try to build for the future. Guzman can play shortstop and third base. Moore can handle second and third. Add them to the group with Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel and focus on building a real foundation.

Don't count on that, however. Perry Minasian is focused on saving his job and will blindly rely on the veterans once they come off the IL. It doesn't matter that Moncada can't field and strikes out way too much. It doesn't matter that Frazier is nothing more than a versatile bench piece. They're established names, and in the absence of a real plan, that's what matters to the Angels, unfortunately.