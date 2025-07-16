Unfortunately, many minor leaguers across the sport are about to lose their roster spots, and some of them will never play professional baseball again -- especially if they inhabit the Los Angeles Angels' unremarkable farm system. As everybody knows, the Angels promote their top prospects quickly to the big leagues. They send nearly half of their draft picks out of the Rookie League and to either Low-A, High-A or Double-A, which is extremely uncommon across the industry. Obviously, they have shown that they have no problem sending a player they drafted that year to The Show (see: Nolan Schanuel).

A swarm of recent draftees will soon assimilate into teams' affiliates, which means a multitude of players need to be unceremoniously cast off to make room. Current minor leaguers are by far the least excited for the new crop of baseball prospects to begin their careers, as it means their jobs are in jeopardy. Historically, now is the time when there is an uptick in production (especially at High-A and Low-A). It's human nature to increase one's effort almost exponentially when your livelihood is being threatened.

There are three players whose statuses with the organization are unchanged by the myriad draftees and undrafted free agents entering the fray. It just so happens that they all are crushing baseballs lately and are highly touted assets in the Angels' pipeline.

Editor's Note: Tune in every Tuesday night for an Angels Prospect Update moving forward

Angels Prospect Update: 3 high-ranking minor leaguers deliver standout performances

Denzer Guzman

Fresh off of winning the Southern League Player of the Week award, Guzman had himself a day against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday. Is 10 total bases in a single game good?

#Angels No. 9 prospect Denzer Guzman went 5-for-5 with a homer, three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in Sunday's victory.@USAFRecruiting #AimHigh pic.twitter.com/egGevaHNYT — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) July 15, 2025

The Angels' current no. 9 overall prospect leads the Trash Pandas in extra base hits, total bases and RBIs. Guzman has played in 80 games so he has racked up a lot of counting stats, but his rate stats are still impressive -- .236/.332/.418/.750 with a great .329 wOBA, 23.4% K% and 11.3% BB%.

The only development with Guzman to keep an eye out the rest of the year is whether or not the front office wants to challenge him at Triple-A at some point. Generally speaking, the best Double-A hitters get promoted during the second half of the season even if they are way too young for that level (Guzman is just 21-years-old). The Triple-A season ends after Double-A, so orgs want to keep getting their studs competitive game reps when the seasons no longer overlap. However, maybe the Angels would promote Guzman sooner rather than later...given their track record and his fantastic all-around season in Rocket City.

Raudi Rodriguez

There is a case to be made that Raudi Rodriguez will win the Angels' Minor League Player of the Year award for what he is doing at Low-A right now. The outfielder has consistently been playing at a sky-high level the entire season, be it in April, May (he had a tough month of May overall, but he did record 17 RBIs and five steals), June or July. The 22-year-old already has four homers for Inland Empire this month, which is more than he had in any other month this year (Rodriguez his three in June). Thanks to those dingers and at least one hit in every game last week, Rodriguez won the California League Player of the Week award.

Raudi Rodriguez named player of the week ⭐️

Clocking in 4 home runs this week, leading the team with 10 overall! pic.twitter.com/2Px6RFyOLu — Inland Empire 66ers (@66ersBaseball) July 14, 2025

Rodriguez's combination of power and athleticism is rare. His hit-tool is lacking somewhat thanks to a below average 24% K% and .251 batting average, but he is still getting on base at a great clip thanks to a team-leading 39 walks. He has some Jarren Duran in him in that he runs like he's mad at the ground, and has way more pop than a traditional speedster. Also like Duran, he has a stupid amount of triples and stolen bases (11 and 22 respectively).

Gabriel Davalillo

Per Taylor Blake Ward of Baseball America, the Angels' top international signing is posting a .923 OPS in 105 plate appearances for the DSL Angels this year (LAA only has the one DSL team, which is rare for the Dominican Summer League). He has five home runs and a 10:11 K:BB. Basically, the catcher is flashing his elite hit tool, above average raw power and extraordinary discipline so far in pro ball.

The question for the Angels, who do not have many desirable trade pawns: do they put Davalillo on the block in order to bring in a marquee major leaguer the next couple of weeks? Davalillo might have more trade value than any other player in the ACL, or at the two A-Ball affiliates.

