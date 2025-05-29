Angels Prospect Update: Christian Moore, George Klassen, Bridger Holmes

Angels fans should be cautiously optimistic about their farm system. There have been some positive developments recently coming from their affiliates, but obviously it's best to keep expectations tempered given how the Angels' farm system is rated and the volatile nature of prospects. Virtually every reputable site views the Angels' pipeline as either the worst or close to the worst in baseball, and fans know that top prospects can turn into giant disappointments quickly...none more than Angels fans.

That being said, two of the top three prospects in the Angels' system are progressing nicely...albeit in different ways. Plus, they might have found a diamond in the rough on the pitching side once again.

Christian Moore could make his MLB debut soon

Since being promoted to the Salt Lake Bees, Christian Moore has 11 hits in just six games. He's also scored six runs, driven in eight, collected 15 total bases and stolen three. He has an 8:4 K:BB, which is not all that bad for a 22-year-old facing vets.

Per Sam Blum of The Athletic: "He’ll be strongly considered for a call-up soon if he continues to hit and perform well with the Bees."

Perform, Moore has. It's hard to gawk at a .478/.552/.652 slash line, even in a small sample size at incredibly hitter-friendly venues. It's also hard to gawk at how ineffective Luis Rengifo, Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson have been in the majors at Moore's position. The Angels are getting awfully close to needing a shot in the arm type move like promoting Moore, so stay tuned.

The first Neto-to Moore-to Schanuel double play will give fans chills.

George Klassen's resumed baseball activities following a scare

Here's Blum again: "Pitching prospect George Klassen has resumed throwing after taking a line drive to his head in early May. He was hospitalized." Klassen has been out of the hospital -- he left the hospital the day Ben Joyce needed to enter one to get his shoulder surgery -- so it's incredibly encouraging to hear he has begun a throwing program.

For the season, the Angels' no. two pitching prospect (behind Caden Dana) has a 36:7 K:BB and a 3.06 FIP. Klassen very well could have made his way to the Angels by now if not for that liner he took off the head on May 11th. He has flashed electric stuff this year at Double-A Rocket City, perhaps even more electric than Dana's, and there is a case to be made that he would be the Angels' fourth best reliever when he is right. His potential might be maximized as a reliever, and it could even be a matter of when the Angels decide to have him make the transition.

Bridger Holmes: Remember that name

If Angels fans have not learned this lesson by now, they might soon with regards to Bridger Holmes: Perry Minasian will promote literally anybody to The Show if he feels that they could help them win games. Minasian selected Ryan Johnson's contract coming out of spring training and he had not thrown a pitch in the minors in his career. Bridger Holmes, a 22-year-old seventh round from Oregon State, is in his first professional season (like Johnson) and might be the next rookie pitcher to appear in a game for the Halos. He's giving big Chase Silseth energy...a mid-round pick who comes from out of nowhere and to make an improbable run to The Show.

Holmes began the minor league season in Low-A, but is now all the way up to Triple-A. He walked four batters in his only two innings pitched for the Bees, definitely an indication that Holmes is not used to pitching in altitude, but he buckled down, worked around an error behind him and did not allow a run to score.

The Angels love their sinker-slider guys, and if Holmes looks comfortable enough at Triple-A it would not be the wildest thing in the world to see Minasian give him a cup of coffee in the majors this season. He cannot be that much worse than some of the relievers fans have seen this year.

