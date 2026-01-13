Angels restraint looks smart as Cardinals find a trade partner for Nolan Arenado

After finding a resolution on Anthony Rendon's contract status for the 2026 season, the immediate takeaway was that the Los Angeles Angels could be a potential suitor for Nolan Arenado. Trade talks between the two teams didn't go very far, considering Arenado had no interest in playing for the Angels, and Los Angeles wasn't willing to take on his contract.

Arenado has been eyeing the idea of playing for a contender on the West Coast, but he has often been connected to the Los Angeles Dodgers. With no interest reported on the Dodgers' end, it seemed that the Cardinals may have reached a point where they would start considering the idea of just releasing the veteran third baseman.

Instead, they were able to find a trade partner. The Athletic's Katie Woo was first to report that the Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks are in serious talks about a deal that would send Arenado to the National League West Contender.

TRADE NEWS: The Arizona Diamondbacks are in serious discussions to acquire third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals, multiple sources tell The Athletic. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) January 13, 2026

The Diamondbacks are reportedly sending pitching prospect Jack Martinez to St. Louis. Martinez was part of Arizona's 2025 draft class.

Angels dodged a bullet as Nolan Arenado trade shifts elsewhere

It's been a curious offseason for the Diamondbacks. For weeks, Arizona considered the idea of trading All-Star Ketel Marte before taking him off the trade market over the weekend. The Diamondbacks were also connected to Alex Bregman before the All-Star third baseman inked a five-year deal with the Chicago Cubs worth $175 million.

First, congrats to Arenado. The former National League MVP has been picky when it comes to waiving his no-trade clause, and just last offseason, he turned down a move to the Houston Astros. And, if we're being honest, choosing the Diamondbacks over the Angels is an easy decision.

Secondly, congrats to the Angels. Outside of Arenado being a third baseman, it wouldn't have been a move that made complete sense for Los Angeles. The 34-year-old veteran has had diminishing offensive returns over the last three seasons, and wouldn't have checked the box of being a piece that could turn the Angels into a contender or someone that could be a part of the team's next contending core.

As strange as it is to say, the Angels made the smart baseball play by avoiding Arenado.