Angels Rumors: former LAA outfielder signing with D-Backs could open door for a trade

Former Angels faces continue to wind up in new places. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Randal Grichuk re-signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks for $2 million in 2025. The two sides have a $5 million mutual option for 2026, and Grichuk could make up to $500K in incentives next season as well. The Angels and Diamondbacks have been long-rumored trade partners, and this signing could open the door for the two sides to discuss a deal. Either one of Arizona's outfielders on the outside looking in could be on the trade block, or a salary the D-Backs are looking to dump.

D-backs, OF/DH Randal Grichuk reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/7KScuyB627 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 4, 2025

The Angels could upgrade their roster by calling the Diamondbacks for a trade

While Grichuk signed for an insignificant sum of money out of context, Arizona is in-line to pay a franchise record amount on its payroll. In terms of a salary dump trade, the Angels could really use Eugenio Suárez. Suárez is one of the most underrated players in the league -- everybody knows the guy can put balls in seats, but he also posted an OAA in the 82nd percentile last season. He is on a $15 million expiring contract, and the Angels desperately need more power and help in the infield. Why would the Diamondbacks trade him? One, to shed salary. Two, they have their top prospect, Jordan Lawlar, waiting in the wings. Outside of Lawlar, they could filter in other 40-man roster players like Blaze Alexander, Grae Kessinger, or Tim Tawa at third base in Suárez's absence.

Another Diamondbacks salary dump player is Jordan Montgomery. Taking on his $22.5 million salary makes no sense for the Angels, however. Same goes for Eduardo Rodríguez, who signed a four year, $80 million deal before the 2024 season. Ketel Marte, Zac Gallen, and Merrill Kelly are not going to get moved. It's Suárez or nothing in that regard.

After bringing back Grichuk, the Diamondbacks certainly have a crowded outfield. They now have Grichuk, Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jake McCarthy, Pavin Smith, and Alek Thomas. Gurriel Jr. is not a bad option if the Angels could get him for nothing. Why would they be able to get him for nothing? He is in line to make $14 million in 2025 and can opt-in for $13 million in 2026. The 31-year-old is not as desirable as Suárez, but has been a solid performer his entire career and the Angels could fit him into their payroll. Gurriel Jr. could be a casualty of both a crowded outfield and a high payroll.

Pavin Smith is out of MiLB options, while Alek Thomas has one remaining. The logical move for the Diamondbacks is to retain Smith, Carroll, Gurriel Jr., McCarthy, and Grichuck on the active roster, then option Thomas to AAA Reno. The Angels would need to entice Arizona with a package to pry off one of either Smith or Thomas, but either could fit a major need for next season and beyond. Both were top Arizona prospects that have just not put it together at the big league level yet. If either were moved, they could be great bounce-back and change-of-scenery candidates.

Pavin Smith could platoon with Jo Adell in right field, and maybe start to show off some of his vaunted in-game power more often. The Angels desperately need more left-handed power hitters at every level of their organization. Smith's metrics were incredible last season and the overall results were solid, but he was only able to play 60 games.

Alek Thomas also had an injury-riddled 2024, and the Angels could certainly use another centerfielder. His speed leads to great range in center, and his high potential is still in reach despite underwhelming results thus far in his career. Perhaps the Diamondbacks decide that trading Thomas is in their best interest if they are just going to option him to AAA after spring training? They could potentially bolster another position group (like their bullpen) in a deal. The Angels have a bad farm system, but a slew of close-to MLB-ready relievers they could send back to Arizona for either Smith or Thomas.

The Angels made a flurry of trades in 2023 in an attempt to get Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani into the playoffs, and one of the moves they made was acquiring Randal Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies (the trade also included C.J. Cron). Unfortunately for everybody involved, the outfielder had one of the worst stretches of his career after the Angels traded for him. Before the trade he slashed .308/.365/.496/.861, and after he slashed .216/.264/.412/.677. Not ideal. Grichuk was the only player who actually played out the entirety of the season in Anaheim, as every other player was either claimed on waivers or cast off entirely.

