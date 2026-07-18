Angels Rumors: Jeff Passan throws ice cold water on trade deadline plans

The hope is that the Los Angeles Angels will follow up a successful 2026 MLB Draft with a successful run ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The draft was early confirmation that the Angels may be moving away from the ideologies of Perry Minasian, offering hope that John Mozeliak should have the autonomy to make the desire trades before August 3.

Given the parity that exists across the American League, the deadline is going to be a seller's market. Defined sellers are going to have the upper-hand in trade talks, and in theory, that should mean good things for the Angels.

Part of the problem, however, is that not many insiders don't know what to expect from LA. The pessimism makes sense, considering Arte Moreno still haunts the very halls where they operate. If Moreno was circled as the reason why the Angels had a quiet deadline, no one would be surprised. But, ESPN's Jeff Passan offers a different reason for concern, suggesting the Halos simply lack desirable targets.

"The Angels have incentive to offload but little in terms of impact. Same goes for the A's. And the teams that might be able to benefit from the paucity of available talent."

Lack of impact talent isn't the problem for the Angels ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline

It can be risky to call out Passan — he's been know to dunk on trolls but in that obsession — it's opened the door to his takes becoming lazier with each passing day. Passan still gets the information, but when it comes to the in-between, his intel isn't what once was held up to be.

The Angels have impact talent, even if it's not visible by their record. Controllable pitching is going to be in demand at the deadline, which puts Mozeliak in a position to sell high on starters Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers. Ditto for Ryan Zeferjahn in the Angels' bullpen, who could offer long-term stability for a contender's bullpen.

Things are more complicated on the position player side, and that could be where Passan's quip applies. Shortstop Zach Neto and outfielder Jo Adell are clear trade chips, who could fetch the Angels a haul in a trade, but it remains uncertain if either are available.

The draft was an important first step for the Angels in reshaping their future. It can't stop there, and the effort needs to continue at the deadline if there's going to be notable change.