The Los Angeles Angels will likely hire either Albert Pujols or Torii Hunter as the next manager, but there are some questions that are emerging around the two candidates. Out of nowhere, the Baltimore Orioles appeared out of the woodwork as a team that is looking to interview Pujols. The Minnesota Twins remain a firm candidate to usurp Hunter from the Angels organization as their next skipper.

So, a recent list of dark horse managerial candidates was much appreciated from the other day.

Angels Rumors: MLB insider speculates on dark horse managerial candidates

According to Jon Heyman, Alberto Pujols continues to be the main option to be elected Los Angeles Angels manager. Therefore, The Dominican National Team 🇩🇴 must takes action to fill the position manager right away.@hgomez27 @MLBDominicana @WBCBaseball @ncboomstick23 @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/rf3qhPbZxD — Armando Gil 🇩🇴 (@ArmandoGil7) October 14, 2025

Jon Heyman of The New York Post appeared on MLB Network and speculated that some non-Hunter, non-Pujols candidates to become the next Angels manager are Nick Hundley, Ryan Flaherty, Brandon Hyde and Ramón Vázquez.

Much like Kurt Suzuki, Nick Hundley is a favorite to land the San Francisco Giants' managerial role. Hundley, a former MLB catcher, is currently a special assistant to the GM for the Texas Rangers. The Angels have a knack for hiring former catchers as their manager -- Mike Scioscia managed the team from 2000-2018, then they hired Brad Ausmus. Hundley will likely land the Giants job due to his relationship with Buster Posey, however.

Ryan Flaherty has been with a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs for the past two seasons, and it a hot name around the sport. A 39-year-old hotshot coach, who was an apprentice to the highest paid manager in baseball history in Craig Counsell, is certainly enticing. Flaherty will be competing for the Padres job and with Pujols for the Orioles job.

Speaking of the Orioles, Heyman mentioned former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde as a dark horse to keep an eye on. Hyde's dismissal was certainly shocking, as he did a phenomenal job in Baltimore. In 2018, the season before the Orioles hired Hyde, they went 47-115. They were terrible for the next three seasons, but retained Hyde as the skipper. Then, they went 83-79 in 2022 before he led the franchise to one of the five best seasons in their history in 2023 -- a 101-61 season in 2023. He backed that up relatively well with a 91-1 season.

Finally, Ramón Vázquez was mentioned. Vázquez has been serving as Alex Cora's bench coach in Boston for three seasons and has been with the org since their World Series-winning season in 2018. Vázquez has been tied to the Twins job, as well as Torii Hunter.