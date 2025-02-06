Angels should consider signing dynamic former MLB infielder to a minor-league deal

The Angels have already brought in one former All-Star middle infielder to compete for second base reps in Tim Anderson, so why not roll the dice on another former two-time All-Star to also compete for the role?

Soon-to-be 35-year-old Jean Segura last played in the MLB in 2023 with the Miami Marlins. Things did not go well in South Florida as he posted a putrid .219/.277/.279 line and -1.3 fWAR. More recently, however, Segura is celebrating a LIDOM championship. His club -- Leones del Escogido -- took down the Dominican Winter League goliaths --Tigres del Licey -- in dramatic fashion behind first-year manager and former Angels player, Albert Pujols.

While playing in LIDOM, a highly competitive league that features competition resembling that of the high minors, Segura looked like his old self. He played in 43 games, and hit .287/.324/.377 with two homers, which is reminiscent of .277/.336/.387 line he put up with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 when he was worth 2.1 fWAR.

Prior to 2023, "El Mambo" had a long track record of success including two All-Star selections in 2013 and 2018. It wasn't until 2023 that his performance fell off a cliff. He spent a brief stint in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles AAA affiliate and while the results weren't pretty, a .137/.250/.196 line, they came in a small sample of just 14 games.

The Angels should consider "El Mambo" as a minor-league free agent option

If nothing else, a spring training battle between Anderson and Segura would be fun to watch. Both players play the game with an intense passion that could make the preseason warm-up that much more exciting.

While it seems like top prospect Christian Moore could easily win the opening-day second base job, more competition and veteran mentorship is never a bad thing. Segura, like Anderson, could help with that even if it's just for a few weeks during spring training.

Furthermore, he might be a better option than Anderson to make an impact on the field. Neither were good in their final big league seasons, and Segura didn't play major league ball at all last season, but he's had similar peaks to Anderson while having fewer recent injury hurdles to overcome.

More than likely, Segura won't have a major league impact at this point in his career, but his LIDOM performance is close enough to resemble what he did at his peak and the Angels certainly have a need at the position.

At this point in the offseason, the name of the game is taking fliers on guys and seeing what sticks. To that end, it'd make a lot of sense to give Jean Segura a call to see what he can still do.

LA Angels News from Halo Hangout