Angels should strike on trade market if Red Sox's Bo Bichette pursuit is successful

The Los Angeles Angels (and their fans) likely came into the offseason with hopes of coming away with one of the top ten or fifteen free agents finding themselves in Anaheim. Instead, they have made budget signings while seemingly prioritizing Arte Moreno's pockets all offseason. As that's the case, any dream of signing Bo Bichette to turn double plays with Zach Neto is likely out the window. Still, the team could find themselves as benefactors of Bichette's eventual signing.

The Red Sox made headlines on Wednesday when they signed starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, seemingly out of nowhere. The starting pitching market has moved incredibly slowly this offseason, but the Red Sox may have just gotten the ball rolling again with their five year, $130 million commitment to the southpaw. However, it was Bichette that the team was rumored to be courting earlier this week. The Phillies appear to be in on the infielder as well, which could open up another trade route for Perry Minasian.

Angels could (and definitely should) try to target Kristian Campbell in a trade if Boston lands Bo Bichette

Last season, the Red Sox had their exceptional top prospects hitting the big leagues throughout the season. And over the first month or so, Kristian Campbell looked ready to become one of the best second baseman in baseball. He was hitting .313 through the first 31 games of the season for the Red Sox, and had added on eight doubles and four home runs. He was one of the best hitters in baseball, simply put.

Then, in a similar collapse to Angels' youngster Kyren Paris, Campbell crashed back to earth, which resulted in his demotion to the minor leagues in June. He would stay in Triple-A for the remainder of the season, despite signing an eight-year, $60 million contract with the team. Campbell played well in the minor leagues, but never got called back up as the Red Sox went on to make the playoffs.

If they were to bring in Bichette, it would likely be to play second or third base in Boston. Campbell profiles mostly as a second baseman, so there is a world where Bichette and Campbell both have homes in Boston long term. But with Boston so clearly set on contending as soon as possible around Roman Anthony and their elite rotation, trading Campbell could be a move to set them up for more immediate success.

If the Red Sox show any sign of being willing to move on from the 23-year old, the Angels must be ready to make an offer. Campbell is no sure thing, but this team has shown to love value deals for veteran players. If they can land a young, controllable player for $7.5 million a season, Minasian and Moreno must be ready to pull the trigger.