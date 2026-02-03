Angels sign former Reds free-agent flop who's looking to flip the script in 2026

The Los Angeles Angels have been bargain hunting all offseason, and they just snagged another discount bat after reportedly agreeing to a minor-league deal with former Cincinnati Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario. Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that Candelario will receive an invite to spring training and take home $780,000 if he breaks camp with the big-league ball club.

That may seem like a minuscule amount for a veteran bat like Candelario's, but the Reds are picking up the tab this season. Cincinnati inked Candelario to a three-year, $45 million contract ahead of the 2024 season, and after designating him for assignment in 2025, are still on the hook for his $16 million salary during the upcoming season.

Candelario earned his three-year deal thanks in large part to a fine performance in 2023. While splitting time between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, Candelario hit .251/.336/.471 with 22 home runs, 70 RBI, and a 118 wRC+.

Angels sign former Reds free-agent bust Jeimer Candelrio to minor-league deal

But Candelario numbers fell of cliff in 2024, and his performance last season was painfully disappointing. Collectively, he hit .207/.265/.394 with 22 homers, 66 RBI, and a 76 wRC+. He was DFA'd by the Reds midway through last season after hitting just .207 with a .410 OPS.

Candelario was quickly scooped up by the New York Yankees, who sent him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His time in the minors didn't yield positive results either. In 61 games, he mustered a measly .210/.303/.362 slash line and elected free agency after the 2025 season came to a close.

This is a low-risk flier in every sense of the phrase, but given the Angels' need for infield depth, it's a solid pickup. Candelario has experience at both infield corner spots, but is better suited to play first base at this stage of his career.

This signing will give the Halos plenty of insurance behind Nolan Schanuel and Oswald Peraza. Much like the recently signed Yoán Moncada, Candelario is a switch-hitter, but his career numbers are better when he's facing left-handed pitching from the right side of the batters' box (.256/.324/.428).

There's little-to-no risk with this signing, and if Candelario fails to impress during spring camp, the Angels can attempt to outright him to Triple-A Salt Lake. Expectations should be low, but perhaps a change of scenery will help unlock that potential that's been dormant for the past two seasons.