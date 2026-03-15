Angels' solution for last rotation spot could come from previous disappointment

The Los Angeles Angels came into spring training with three of their five starters in tow for Opening Day. Jose Soriano will look to continue his ascension, Yusei Kikuchi will continue to serve as ol' reliable, and Reid Detmers will return to the rotation after a dominant season in the bullpen. It was assumed that (barring health) Grayson Rodriguez, acquired via trade from the Orioles, and former Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah would fill out the rotation in Anaheim.

However, both have struggled in the preseason so far, posting ERA's above seven as of this writing. And the least expected competitor could be their biggest rival in the race for the final rotation spots now.

Could Angels turn to Jack Kochanowicz to fill out rotation?

Going into 2025, Jack Kochanowicz was coming off a solid rookie season, posting a sub-4.00 ERA in 11 starts. His walk percentage and groundball rate were both elite, ranking in the 98th and 94th percentiles, respectively. This made Kochanowicz's inability to consistently strike batters out a non-issue. Then, 2025 came around, Kochanowicz's walk rate plummeted to the ninth percentile, and his ERA skyrocketed to 6.81. That number was the worst mark by any regular starter in baseball last season, and he finished the season in Triple-A.

Now, however, Kochanowicz is squarely in the competition to return to the Angels' rotation, and he may even be the lead option as of now.

In three spring training appearances, Kochanowicz has posted a rock solid ERA of 2.08. Beyond that, he has walked only one batter as new pitching coach Mike Maddux has seemingly helped him tap back into his elite command that was on display in 2024. With a handful of strikeouts to boot, Kochanowicz is clearly operating at a higher level than he did at any point in 2025.

Perhaps the best part of this comeback is that Kochanowicz's velocity has gone up across the board despite it only being spring training. His fastball and sinker are both about one MPH faster than they were in 2025, while his slider is two MPH above his rate from last season. This new pitch mix is clearly working so far, and Kochanowicz's production has earned him the right to try again in the big leagues this season.

With Manoah and Rodriguez struggling, there is a clear opening for Kochanowicz - and if the Angels are going to carry a reclamation project in their rotation to begin the season, it might as well be someone who is actually pitching well right now in Kochanowicz.