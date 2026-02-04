Angels staying idle while Pirates chase this arm would be an unforgivable misstep

The Los Angeles Angels have cut costs this offseason. According to FanGraphs, the Halos are about $25 million below their end-of-season payroll from 2025, and all signs have continually pointed toward LA steering clear of a spending spree this winter.

But if the Angels are bested in a free agent pursuit by the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, it might be time for Los Angeles to rethink their offseason strategy. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Pirates have emerged as an aggressive suitor for free agent pitcher Framber Valdez.

According to Rosenthal, after missing out Eugenio Suarez, the Pirates now appear to be focused on enhancing their biggest strength — the starting rotation. If Pittsburgh is able to land Valdez, he'd join Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, and Bubba Chandler to form one of the best rotations in all of Major League Baseball.

If the Pirates are eyeing Framber Valdez, the Angels should too

This all seems rather odd, and one has wonder how much truth is in this latest rumor. Valdez's market has been ice-cold for the last several weeks, and this could be little more than a ploy on the part of his camp to drum up a deal from one of his top suitors. Or, perhaps the Pirates are just trying to save face after missing out on another big-market free agent, Eugenio Suárez.

While the Pirates are a newcomer to the chase, the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres have been lurking around Valdez throughout the entire winter. The Toronto Blue Jays joined the fray recently, and with Pittsburgh kicking the tires, one has wonder where the Angels are.

More than likely, Perry Minasian and the Halos are scouring the waiver wire and looking for a few non-roster invites to join them in Tempe next week. Los Angeles has avoided any hint of a long-term commitment this offseason, and while adding Valdez would make perfect sense, it seems quite unlikely.

The Angels have bolstered the rotation a little bit this offseason with the additions of Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah, but LA still lacks a frontline starter. If the Pirates are truly entering the Valdez sweepstakes, the Angels should too.