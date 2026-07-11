Angels would be doing themselves a big favor if Baseball America’s latest mock draft is right

The Los Angeles Angels are approaching the 2026 MLB Draft with a very unusual set up: John Mozeliak, the interim general manager, will likely be calling the shots for one year and one year only. He had tremendous success leading the St. Louis Cardinals, and while it's a sound bet that he'll make more reasonable decisions than Perry Minasian did, it's also hard to put a lame-duck interim in this position.

The Halos made a bad habit under Minasian of trying to hunt pro-ready players in the draft who they could rush through the farm system up to the big leagues. It's paid dividends in some cases -- Zach Neto is a star, and Nolan Schanuel is an everyday first baseman -- but for the most part, the organization has reached for talent and paid the price.

Thankfully, those times may be about to change. In Baseball America's latest mock draft, the Angels are projected to select college left-hander Mason Edwards, a soon-to-be 21-year-old with enormous potential but a need for refinement at the pro level.

Mason Edwards would fit John Mozeliak's draft philosophy for Angels at No. 12

Mozeliak has gone on the record to say that all he cares about is "drafting the best player available." At least when it comes to the first few rounds, that's obviously the right attitude for a rebuilding club like the Angels.

Some may see the Edwards projection and fear that nothing has changed. He's a college pitcher (Minasian's favorite type of draft prospect) who isn't widely considered a top-20 prospect. He's exactly the kind of player the Angels could draft, sign to a below-slot bonus, and rush through the minors, right?

Well, not really. Yes, he could come in below slot, but he's also the reigning College Pitcher of the Year, per Baseball America. There is a ton of helium that has pushed him up draft boards, a lot of which is based on his 42.7% strikeout rate. The fact that he's amassed that number without elite heat (sits low-to-mid 90s with his fastball) is a testament to his overall skill set; many consider Edwards to have a deep arsenal with improving control.

Since he's still so young, there's no need to push him through the minors at a rapid pace. Let him build up to the expected workload of a starter while refining his secondaries; if he accepts a signing bonus below slot value at No. 12 overall ($5,889,300) then it just makes it easier for the Angels to sign the rest of their class, which will include two other top-100 picks and five overall in the top 150.

Drafting Edwards would be a nice tone-setter for Mozeliak's one-and-done draft class, though with a best-player-available mantra guiding his decisions throughout the weekend, other options (including a first-round high schooler!) should be in play as well.