Are the Angels 2025 additions better than their 2024 counterparts?

Is Jorge Soler a sure-fire upgrade over Willie Calhoun at DH?

Willie Calhoun 2024 stats: 254 plate appearances, 5 homers, 245/.315/.380, 96 wRC+, 0.0 fWAR

Jorge Soler 2024 stats: 574 plate appearances, 21 homers, .241/.338/.442, 119 wRC+, 1.1 fWAR

The Angels used a plethora of players at DH receiving pitiful results in 2024, but if one player was the primary DH it was Willie Calhoun despite signing a minor league deal last offseason and being DFA'd by August.

This one is an easy one, of course, as Soler has an extensive track record of success as a hitter while Calhoun, despite having the occasional power streak, is a fringe major leaguer as evidenced by the minor league deal he signed.

Still, there were a variety of DH options the Angels could have considered this offseason and Soler was clearly the best one and could go from a good hitter to a great hitter if the Halos decide to fully unlock him and put him in the best position for him to succeed.

There's no mystery here, out of all the moves the Angels have made this one is by far a slam dunk and the clearest example of the team finding a massive upgrade. Going from the definition of a replacement-level hitter to an above-average one who brings power the team was sorely lacking is exactly what they needed to do heading into the offseason. Bonus points for getting it done early, and at minimal cost.

Verdict – Soler